4 Sex Positions To Try In The New Year That Are All About Your Own Orgasm

There are lots of things you can resolve to do this year that will improve your quality of life. You can resolve to make your body stronger, to do more emotional self-care, to boot the toxic people out of life — all are great options. But there is one more resolution you should make this year, and that is to have more orgasms. Of course, you should do this for the obvious reasons, but also, there are many documented health benefits to getting off on the reg. To that end, there are sex positions to try in the new year that will really maximize clitoral stimulation and help you achieve... that lofty goal. You thought I was going to say something different there, didn't you?

Anyway, this year can also be the year that you begin prioritizing your own pleasure in the bedroom. Yes, it is OK to be a little selfish, sometimes. Now, don't get me wrong; there is nothing wrong with being an attentive and generous lover, but it's time to stop doing it at the expense of your own orgasms. One of the best ways to take control of your own pleasure is to be in charge of ways that you're having sex, specifically the positions you are having it in. Or, maybe you just want to spice it up and try something new. Either way, these four clit-approved positions should be right at the top of your 2018 to-do (pun intended) list.

1. The Nirvana Position

I feel like an actual missionary for this twist on missionary because it will make you a believer with its epic orgasmic potential. To assume the Nirvana position, according to Kinkly, the penetrating partner lies on top of the receiving partner with their legs on the outside of the receiving partner's. This allows for tight, direct clitoral stimulation. Can I get a hallelujah?

2. The Pinwheel Position

Girl, this one is gonna make your head spin. To achieve the pinwheel position, straddle your partner, facing them, and wrap your legs around their back. Then, lean back so that you are supporting yourself on your hands. Have your partner lean back so they are supporting themselves on their elbows, and then, have them wrap their leg back over your waist to hold you in place. This opens you up for your partner to have direct access to your clitoris for manual stimulation while they penetrate you. It takes a little work to get there, but the destination is worth the journey.

3. The High-Dive Position

If an actual high dive felt this amazing, no one would have a fear of heights, if you know what I'm sayin'. To get into the high dive position, begin with the receiving partner straddling the penetrating partner. Then, carefully and slowly lean forward with the support of the penetrating partner's hands. Slowly bring your legs out straight behind you and on top of your partner's, hooking your toes over theirs for leverage. Then, take the leap.

4. The Sideways Straddle Position

If you enjoy reverse cowgirl, but wish it had a little more clitoral stimulation oomph, then get ready to saddle up in the sideways straddle position. To assume this position, do it much like you would reverse cowgirl; however, instead of your partner having their legs straight and together, have them bend one knee with their legs apart. Then, straddle their bent leg, facing away from them. This position gives you all the deep penetration of cowgirl and control of the pace and pressure. Plus, the leg gives you something solid to grind your clitoris against. It's about to put the giddy in "giddy up!"

You definitely don't have to wait until Jan. 1 to give these a whirl, but they are sure to make it a happy new year.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!