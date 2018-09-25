6 DIY ‘Black Panther’ Costumes That Look Like They're Straight From Wakanda

When it comes to Halloween, the best costumes are the ones that look legit without looking store bought. This DIY can be a hard needle to thread for those not used to making their own cosplay outfits. But sometimes you just gotta go as characters from the hottest movies around, and that means a DIY tutorial or two to get the best costume there is. These DIY Black Panther costumes fit the bill in all ways. They're inexpensive but creative, and by the time you're done, people will think you flew to Wakanda to go shopping.

Black Panther also has the distinction of being one of the few gender balanced superhero movies. Not only will these costumes be popular because the film is still fresh, but because there are costumes enough for both him and her, without anyone having to dress as a character with no spoken lines.

For this DIY list, I've rounded up not only T'Challa and Shuri, but Okoye, M'Baku, Nakia, and Killmonger. If your squad has more, all are jumping off points for creating further costumes until there so many, you might as well enter the party chanting "Yibambe," because you're about to conquer.

Check them out:

Black Panther The Costume Kid on YouTube The Black Panther outfit will probably be the hottest one this year since the film came out in February. The costume just a black bodysuit. For the lines on the suit, a good suggestion is to use black fabric tape, follow the instructions above. The claw necklace is on Etsy. The hardest part is the mask, here's the best DIY video if you want to add the LEDs.

Shuri Stephy JPilot on YouTube Shuri's basic outfit is a blue sleeveless bodysuit and a brown leather-like fabric loincloth, plus her panther-shaped gauntlets. The hardest part is the neckpiece. The above tutorial suggests doing it with makeup and includes a full how-to.

Killmonger Curiousjoi on YouTube Killmonger has two distinct looks in the film. The first is the blue top with armored plating, the tutorial for which is above. Pair it with army surplus pants and combat boots. For the easier look, there's always his Wakandian king look, which is a black bathrobe, gold necklace, and blue harem pants. Just don't forget the kill scars.

Okoye Randomize Me on YouTube The full Dora Milaje look is below, but for those who want Okoye's "badass on a hot date" look, you need a wig, a sleeveless red dress, and bare feet. The spear tutorial is above.

M'Baku Uncle Jessy on YouTube M'Baku has a variety of looks, but his most recognizable is the grass skirt and armor from the battlefield. For that, you'll need the skirt, a chest armor platelet in brown, plus fur arm warmers, and boots. If you want the iconic ape mask, the tutorial is above.