6 'Daredevil' Season 3 Easter Eggs That You Definitely Missed

Shared worlds are a nerds paradise. Like the one created by Netflix and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Daredevil, they are chock full of in-house references and easter eggs for fans to spot. This may be the third installment of Daredevil as a standalone series, but that doesn't mean the show has run out of references. Coming out of the world of comics means viewers get easter eggs two ways, from the MCU TV shows and movies, as well as the source material. There are at least six Daredevil Season 3 easter eggs early on in the show. Can you spot them all?

Daredevil Season 3 picks up only weeks after the events of One Midland Circle at the end of The Defenders. While in the other shows, the characters have moved on, Matt Murdock is still dealing with the wounds fresh from being under a giant skyscraper when it collapses, as well as the loss of Electra. Of all the standalone series, Daredevil was the most tightly tied to The Defenders, so fans should keep an eye out for all the references to the crossover series.

So where have you seen that character before? Or why *does* that line seem so familiar? Let's run down all the callbacks and easter eggs tucked away in Daredevil Season 3.

Sister Maggie Netflix There are a ton of easter eggs in the first episode, most of which relate back to Matt Murdock's childhood backstory, including details about his father, his time in the orphanage, etc. But the biggest is Sister Maggie herself, who in the comics is actually Maggie Murdock, Matt's mother.

John Poindexter Netflix After 15 years, Bullseye is back. Daredevil's most famous nemesis was played by Colin Ferrel in the Ben Affleck film in 2003. Here the role is taken by Wilson Bethel, and throughout the season, fans will get to see the man nicknamed Dex evolve slowly into the character of Bullseye.

Wilson Fisk's Suit Netflix This is a moment fans have been waiting for three seasons to see when Vincent D'Onofrio finally puts on the white suit of Kingpin. The show hinted at it enough in Matt's blurred visions of Fisk as he stakes out the hotel, but nothing is quite like the moment when the Kingpin himself arrives.

Foggy Runs For District Attorney Netflix Fans have wondered how long it would take for Frank Nelson to get into politics the way he does in the original stories. In the comics, Nelson is pushed to run for office from early on in the story. The TV show has delayed Foggy's entry into local politics, but this year they finally let him campaign for public office.

The Arrival of Felix Manning Netflix One of the criminals from the Daredevil comics, Felix Manning, is one of the Kingpin's flunkies. In the Earth-616 series, he's actually the one who orders the fake Daredevil costume as part of Kingpin's plan to discredit Murdock. (He's also murdered by the guy who wears it, heads up.)