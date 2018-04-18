At one point or another, we all feel like taking a break from reality and traveling someplace we've never been before. If you're newly single, a getaway may sound like the most refreshing savior right about now. The cities to travel to in 2018 will allow you to recharge, pick up the pieces, and find your center. Going through a breakup can be really crummy, and if you just want to get away, feeding your wanderlust in any of these cool cities will do the trick.

The all-star quality about traveling is that you don't have to be with a bae or friends to do it. All you need is that passionate wanderlust and your favorite pair of sunnies, and you're ready to hit the road. By stepping outside your comfort zone and heading to a new place, you may discover some new things about yourself as well.

Becoming newly single might have you in a puzzling state of the unknown. You don't entirely know how to pick up where you left off before you were in a relationship. Traveling will guide you to new people and experiences that have the potential to bring out sides of you along the way. So, keep your chin up and pack your bags. Any of these cities are waiting for the newly single chick who's looking to escape for a bit.

1 Charleston, South Carolina Charleston is the place to be. Take a stroll through the Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, or snap 'Gram-worthy pictures of Rainbow Row, which is lined with beautiful pastel homes. Charleston will certainly give you a home-away-from-home vibe that you'll instantly fall in love with.

2 San Francisco, California Every time I've traveled to San Francisco, I've left a small piece of my heart there. From the delicious seafood to the scenic, steep hills, San Francisco will make you feel like you're on your own island of euphoria. You can see so much of the city by foot or hopping on the trolley. If you can, trek on up to Twin Peaks and scream like King Kong. It'll feel pretty fantastic.

3 Stockholm, Sweden Expect to fall super sweet on Sweden. Walk along the cobblestone streets and visit Skansen, which is known for being the very first open-air museum. Don't forget to bring your camera, because the museum boasts pristine views of Stockholm. It might be nice to stay in a bed and breakfast during your stay, so make sure you're in a super classy mood before heading to Drottningholm Palace.

4 Portland, Oregon B.Harvey/Stocksy Head to Portland, Oregon, for one of the best self-care trips you'll ever treat yo' self to. Visit the iconic (and seriously massive) bookstore, Powell's City of Books, and lose yourself in new and used books with a warm cappuccino in hand. You also can't sleep on the opportunities to immerse in the foliage of Portland, because it's beyond breathtaking. Stroll through the Lan Su Chinese Garden and leave any worries behind.

5 Milan, Italy If you're in need of an adventure that allows you to shop until you drop and explore a ton of history, Milan is where it's at. You might consider staying in a hostel if you're game to meeting new people and potentially exploring the city together. If not, occupy your time at one of the city's many museums, like the Pinacoteca di Brera, or sign up for a walking tour.