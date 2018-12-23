Happy holidays, everyone! If you're like me and are growing a bit tired of the same holiday traditions your family (biological or chosen) have been practicing for years, who better to look to for new holiday tradition ideas than our favorite celebs? These celebrity Christmas traditions are a great jumping-off point when it comes to brainstorming new holiday activities, because let's be real, doing the same thing year after year can get too monotonous to function. (I can't put out a plate of cookies and carrots for Santa and the reindeer on Christmas Eve forever, mom!! I'm grown!!)

The best thing about all of these traditions is that they're just plain normal. Despite these celebrities having outlandish and lavish lives, their holiday traditions are more down-to-earth than people would expect. (Well, except for the royals, but obviously they're an exception.) But many of your other favorite famous families have refreshingly simple holiday traditions that they practice with their loved ones. So if you're looking to change things up this holiday season (maybe you're looking to revamp your family's traditions, or maybe you're starting your own family and are looking to begin your own unique ones) look no further than the people you lovingly stan.

1. Road Trip Like Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, Dax Shepard opened up about his and Kristen Bell's holiday traditions that they practice with their two daughters — 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta.

"I'm full Clark Griswold," Shepard said. "I put up lights on every inch of the house about three weeks ago. I was probably first in the neighborhood to be fully decorated." Ahhhh, so the Bell Shepard home is dressed to the nines as early as possible. I like it. One unique thing this family does is a yearly Christmas road trip.

"Every other year, we go to Oregon to be at my mom’s house," Shepard said. "Every year we road trip — we don’t fly. And we stop at different places along the route as part of our tradition." Normally, people associate road trips with summertime, but Bell and Shepard cleverly avoid all of the abysmal holiday flight traffic by opting to drive long distances instead.

"Last year, we were in Redwood City on the coast in California, and we used it as an excuse to see all the different spots between here and Hood River, Oregon," Shepard added. "Luckily, for both of us, the shows we’re both on have nice, long Christmas hiatuses, so it’s not too hard for the holidays."

If you can't stomach the thought of paying for flights in order to make your holiday plans happen, consider a road trip instead!

2. Dance For Your Gifts Like The Obamas

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

We all know the Obamas had holiday traditions at the White House, but Michelle Obama revealed in 2013 a family tradition from her childhood that she, Barack, Sasha, and Malia still practice with their extended family.

"Our extended family was so large, people couldn't really afford to buy gifts for everyone. So a couple of my aunts would go out and purchase small gifts," the former First Lady said in an interview with Ladies' Home Journal. "They would put them in a basket and in order to get a gift you had to perform. You could tell a joke, read a poem, do a backflip — anything counted. It's a tradition that we've carried on today."

That tradition could be a lot of fun if you're looking to nix spending too much money on gifts and opt for gifting people with happy, memorable experiences this holiday season.

3. Make Tamales On Christmas Morning Like Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers love the holidays, and their favorite tradition is also all about food. (Celebrities — they're just like us.)

"Every year we eat tamales on Christmas morning and it's pretty awesome," Jonas previously told InStyle. "My mom started it and it's special because Kevin, Joe, and I have grown up doing it. It's very like us to have tamales on Christmas." I hope Priyanka Chopra likes tamales!

4. Nurse Your Christmas Eve Hangover In Onesies Like Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams haven't been together for that long, but they have gotten started on a small Christmas tradition of their own which is perfect for anyone who associates Christmas Eve with drinking.

“I come from a big family," Adams told Us Weekly. "She’s really close with her family, so we’re doing like family Thanksgiving in Los Angeles and family Christmas in L.A. and then we’ll do something fun for New Year’s. Our only tradition — because we’re so new, like we’ve just finished a year dating — for Christmas we wear onesies, which is what everyone does. It’s fun because you’re hungover on Christmas day and it’s comfy.” Can't argue with that logic.

5. Eats Lots Of Food In Your PJs Like Olivia Culpo

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Culpo has a big family (she's the middle of five children), so her holiday traditions, like most of ours, are all about food.

"I grew up in a huge family," she told Elite Daily in an exclusive interview in 2017, "so for Christmas, we do the Seven Fishes." If you haven't heard of The Feast of the Seven Fishes, it's a popular Italian Christmas Eve tradition (foodies, take note) during which either seven different kinds of fish are prepared for the family to eat, or just a couple kinds of fish are made in seven different ways. If you're looking to change up your holiday menu, this could be a great option.

"We have a lot of traditions," Culpo continued, "one of which is to make holiday cookies, and pesto, and pizza/calzones. We do tons of drinks and food, and it’s really just about getting people together, and there’s really just no rules for making a fun party. It’s just about relaxing and having fun."

She and all of her siblings also have one strict rule on Christmas day: all PJs, all day long. "I wear my pajamas all day on Christmas," she said, "and we go to the party with our pajamas on. It’s our PJ party." Count me in.

6. Be Extra AF Like The Royal Family

Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

To no one's surprise, the British royal family goes all out for Christmas. The festivities start with the Queen's annual holiday party held a couple of days before Christmas for the royal family and their extended family (that's a solid 50 people at least, y'all). Then the family treks to the Sandringham Estate where they spend Christmas Day with each other. The various members of the family arrive on Christmas Eve (Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip get there a week early to prepare).

Prince Harry and Prince William usually play a soccer game on Christmas Eve, for all of you sports lovers out there. And all of the kiddos in the family get to decorate the trees together on Christmas Eve.

So basically, if you wanted to recreate the royal family Christmas traditions, the steps are pretty simple: Throw a party for all of your family, get an AirBnB for your immediate family somewhere more private and quaint, then play some sports while the kids decorate the trees. Just be extra AF about it with your outfits, please and thank you. It would bring me great joy.

Have a happy holiday, my little Christmas turtledoves!