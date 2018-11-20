6 Black Friday Lingerie Sales That'll Spice Up The Holiday Season For Less

On Black Friday, this holy day of shopping, you can head out to stores for ridiculously good markdowns so you can treat yourself and your friends and family to stuff you need, and stuff you maybe just want. Black Friday lingerie sales are not to be ignored for the rest of the markdowns, and I got the scoop for you on some of the hottest sales this Black Friday season.

You'll probably want to know about the deals going into Black Friday, so you can be sure what products you want to put your money toward, and which stores you'll be purchasing them in. Luckily, you'll be able to shop both in stores and online for Black Friday deals, so you can choose whichever option is more convenient for you. If you're a little too stuffed from Thanksgiving dinner, maybe you'll want to opt for online shopping. If you're energized and ready to go early Friday morning and combat some possible lines, shopping in person may work for you.

Please note that due to store's categorizing of products, the following will be found in the "for her" section if there are sections for multiple genders in the store. Of course, any gender can wear lingerie, no matter the categorization.

Chromat

This lingerie, swimwear, and athletic brand will be 20 percent off the whole website, and 20 percent of proceeds will go to Gyrl Wonder, G.L.I.T.S. Inc, and Scope of Work. For lingerie, you'll find cutout bras, satin bras, and underwear. Sizes range from XS to 4X.

Macy's

Macy's has a bunch of sales in the lingerie section this Black Friday. You'll find $24.99 robes, 40 percent off Jockey, 65 percent off select bras, $19.99 Hue socks gift box, $12.99 Calvin Klein select bralettes, seven for $27 select underwear, $10 and below holiday socks, and $9.99 Hue leggings and tights.

Nordstrom

In store locations, you'll find 60 percent off sale items from Nov. 21 through Nov. 26. Online, the 60 percent off sale will begin on Nov. 20 at 10 p.m. PST and go through Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Sizes vary by brand, and you'll find a wide variety of style and garment options.

Savage x Fenty

On Black Friday, you'll get 50 percent off Savage x Fenty, Rihanna's lingerie line, according to Elle. The brand has teddies, bodysuits, bras, underwear, babydolls, corsets, leggings, and more. Sizes run from XS to 3X.

Tobi

This online retailer's Black Friday sales have already begun. You can shop Tobi's lingerie up to 80 percent off now. The e-commerce site sells bras, bralettes, and backless bras. Sizes run from XS to XL.

Torrid

Plus-size line Torrid will have 40 percent off regular-priced items, and 50 percent off clearance items. You'll find 11 styles of bras, eight styles of underwear, babydolls, chemises, bustiers, and corsets. Sizes range from 10 to 30.

After you pick out your cute lingerie on sale — which is something to celebrate in itself — you can enjoy it by wearing underneath your daily wear or solo while lounging around your house when you're feeling extra fancy.