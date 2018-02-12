The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and there's a sense that love is in the air. That can only mean one thing — wedding season is near. Perhaps your bae has popped the question, or you've been invited to join your BFF's bride tribe. Maybe you aren't hearing the bells at all, but you just love a good romance story. Either way, there's no denying that we have wedding fever and the only prescription is to just embrace it with a night in with your girls watching some of the best wedding movies on Netflix.

If you're already in the spirit of the season, this will truly be a Netflix and have-zero-chill night as you and your friends get super pumped up watching bride after bride walk down the aisle. Any bride-to-be will relish in this girls' night, gathering her squad to get totally inspired for what is to come. Heck, maybe you'll snag a few ideas from these seven movies to use on your big day.

Even if you are aren't getting married, you really don't need an excuse to spend time with your fav girls for a themed movie night. So, get that popcorn going and set up the flicks, because we're about to get engaged to a night of some movies you will definitely want to say "I do" to.

1 'License To Wed' Warner Bros. on YouTube If you're obsessed with This Is Us like me, it is so refreshing to see Mandy Moore in a role where we are laughing and not crying every five seconds. License To Wed has a star-studded cast with John Krasinski (from The Office) and Robin Williams. Hopefully, you and your fiancé don't have to go through a rigorous marriage prep course like they do in this film. That's when just eloping sounds like the best idea, am I right?

2 'Wedding Crashers' George Lewis on YouTube Wedding crashers are a total nightmare. No one wants someone coming into their big day uninvited. Unless, of course, it's Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. That's the only time I would allow it, to be honest.

3 'While You Were Sleeping' isthemoviegood on YouTube This is one of my all-time favorite movies, so you know I've been watching it nonstop since it came to Netflix. Give me all the Sandra Bullock movies from the '90s, and I'll be a happy chick. Plus, a dreamy Bill Pullman? Yes, please. While You Were Sleeping is the perfect movie to remind you that your family may be a lot to handle at times, but you are so excited to have them there by your side on your wedding day.

4 'Naked' Netflix on YouTube This Netflix Original is like the ultimate wedding nightmare. Waking up naked in public on one of the biggest days of your life — not to mention, having to repeat the same embarrassing day over and over again? Oh boy. Watching this movie will probably relieve any stress you have about your own day, because you'll be laughing so hard with your main girls.

5 'Meet The Parents' Universal Movies on YouTube Meeting your fiancé's parents for the first time can be super stressful, but you can sigh in relief knowing that it won't be as bad as Ben Stiller meeting Robert De Niro in Meet The Parents. We all cringed a little bit when he talked about milking a cat, right? Your future in-laws probably look like heaven in comparison.