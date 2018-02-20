6 Best First Date Ideas For Girls, Recommended By Actual Girls
Before I'd officially entered the (occasionally nightmarish) world of casual dating, I think I expected every first date to play out like a '90s rom-com starring Tom Hanks. I lived in places like London! Paris! New York City! They were made for meet-cutes and public professions of love! The boys I met in dive bars and dating app chats surely had romantic plans up their sleeves and a folder full of the best first date ideas for girls stashed away when they asked for my number, didn't they?
If my life were a rom-com, the narrator would pop in about now and say, "They did not, in fact, have romantic plans in up their sleeves." And I know not all guys are the same, but the fact that my bar for "good date" is set at "he didn't lick my chin" really says something, gents.
Pretty much every first date I've been on has involved going to a small pub or bar, drinking gin and tonics in seedy lighting, and men looking at me pitifully when I inevitably spill that gin and tonic on one of us. Not wandering through empty museums and touching off-limit statues or strutting across iconic bridges hand-in-hand at sunset, as I'd once hoped and dreamed...
All this to say: If you're a guy or gal with a hot date coming up, and you're wondering what girls actually want to do on a first date, here are six ideas put forth by real women with big plans.
Plan a date around a girl's likes and interests (personalization is key).
—Sydnee, 26
If you're not sure what your date's into, drinks and a movie is always a classic.
—Ruby*, 24
(Speakeasies and dive bars work, too).
—Chloe, 24
Or if your date's not into drinks, grab some tasty treats together!
—Elana, 24
An art show ups the romance factor.
—Kaanan, 25
Oh, and don't worry about spending a ton of money to show your date a good time.
—Sarah, 28
If you're into ladies who brunch, why not give this a try?
—Elizabeth, 25
Just, do this. Exactly this.
—Amber*, 24
Bonus tip: Don't shoot your date a text beforehand saying, "I'm already three drinks deep" (seriously, you'd be shocked how often we get this). It's not as cute as you think it is.
Now go break a first date leg!
*Names have been changed. Quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity.
