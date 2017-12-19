Elite Daily
8 Best Date Ideas, According To Real Dates Women Have Loved

The best date I ever went on was probably my first date with my now boyfriend. We had originally agreed to meet at a bar I had been dying to go to for drinks. The problem here was that it was a beautiful evening, and the wait to get a seat at the waterside bar was over two hours. So instead, we decided to walk about an hour to another larger bar along the water. I know it doesn't necessarily sound like anything special, but to me, it was the best date. And a recent Reddit thread proves that the best date ideas for women tend to be just like mine — nothing extremely fancy or overly exciting, just two people having a great connection doing normal things.

Read along and see for yourself, as these eight women describe their surprisingly simple best dates.

They explored an unfamiliar town together.

/u/lottahermes

They walked to class together.

/u/kams88

They went to dinner, followed by a long walk.

/u/JabberwockyJurist

They went ice skating.

/u/kaiserboze14

They ate hot dogs and watched baseball at the park.

/u/pudgewazowski

They went bowling.

/u/Th0rnes

They went for a hike.

/u/brijwij

They talked for five hours straight.

/u/PillowofTidiness

I hope reading these stories proves to you that a great date doesn't need to be fancy or extravagant. The important thing is that two people are able to make a real connection, and that you just genuinely have fun.

