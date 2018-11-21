6 Awkward First Date Conversations It's Best To Avoid If You Want To Keep It Chill

First dates are nerve-wracking enough as it is, and when you add in the awkward first date conversations it's best to avoid and the same nine topics you talk about every first date, they can start to feel exhausting. But it's important to always remember that first dates have the potential to be really, really fun! And if you vibe with your date and you feel great chemistry, a good first date can serve as a little reminder of why we endure the anxiety and awkward conversations to begin with.

But these things are easy to forget if first dates are something you can't help but feel incredibly anxious about, and you're not alone! According to Fran Greene, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and author of The Secret Rules of Flirting, "fearless first dates don’t exist."

"It doesn’t matter who you are, what you are, everyone is a little bit nervous," she previously told Elite Daily, and honestly, that's a comforting thought. It's nice to know that even the most confident-seeming individuals get nervous before first dates, too. No one's immune! So if you want to make your next first date less nerve-wracking and awkward, these are six conversation topics you should try to steer clear of.

1 Anything about your ex Giphy Talking about your ex on a first date usually comes across one of two ways: If you speak positively about your ex, it could make your date feel like you're still into them. On the other hand, if all you say is negative things about your ex, it might seem like you harbor resentment toward them. Save the ex talk for down the line, if you and your date get comfortable and decide it's time to open up to each other about your pasts.

2 Your future children and/or marriage Giphy It's completely normal to plan the details of your future out in your mind. Sure, you know it may not actually play out exactly the way you want it to, but you have an idea of what you want and that is fine. But laying it all out on the first date can be overwhelming for your date. Even if you already know what you want to name your children, consider keeping it to yourself until you and your date move toward something more serious.

3 Politics Giphy Oh god, politics. In today's polarized political atmosphere, bringing up your political views can quickly turn into a heated argument. If where your date stands on political issues is make-or-break for you, then by all means ask away — just be prepared for the chance that the date may go south very quickly. Even if you're more willing to look past political opinions, still consider saving the politics talk for later. Passionate discussion is fine, but not the most comfortable topic for a first date.

4 Religion Giphy Religion is another one of those heavy topics that's best to avoid on a first date, unless it's something that's incredibly important to you. If you can't or won't date someone who does not follow your religion, then bring it up if you must know immediately. But if you're indifferent about someone's religion or it doesn't have some kind of drastic impact on your life, consider steering clear from asking your date about their faith, or lack thereof, until later on.

5 Your sexual fantasies Giphy Unless it's been established that the two of you are going to have sex that night, revealing every detail about your sexual fantasies could make your date uncomfortable. Plus, it might be fun to keep them wondering what really gets you hot — at least for the next few dates.