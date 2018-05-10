6 Arizona Quotes From 'Grey's Anatomy' That Will Make Saying Goodbye To Her Even Harder

We only have two episodes left in Season 14 of Grey's Anatomy, which means that we have to cope with the departure of Arizona Robbins sooner rather than later. The clues of how the longtime character leaves Grey Sloan Memorial are pretty obvious at this point, which makes saying goodbye to her a smidge easier. Arizona recently reached out to Callie saying that she thinks she and Sophia would be better off in New York, and Nicole Herman is expected to appear in the season's penultimate episode, suggesting that she'll officially discharge Arizona. Having marked new territory on TV for LGBTQ characters, Arizona is widely beloved, and like many of her hospital colleagues, she can be quite wise in times of distress. So, here are six Arizona quotes from Grey's Anatomy that will make her farewell even more heartbreaking for diehard fans.

Having appeared on the hit ABC show since Season 5, actress Jessica Capshaw is as close to being an original cast member as any later additions can be. Nowadays, we can only assume that Meredith Grey is the only long-running character to survive until the show's unforeseen end, but Arizona will always have a special place in my heart for her fierce sassiness and commitment to her career. Here's to you, girl!

1 "So if you don’t mind, I’m gonna keep talking relationships and rainbows and crap. And I’m gonna make plans for tomorrow. 'Cause that’s what you do, Karev. You make plans. You have to. You turn your back on the tiny coffins and you face forward. To the next kid." Giphy Each of the show's doctors struggles with not being able to save a patient every now and then, but this moment of Arizona dealing with that emotion comes from one of her first ever appearances in Season 5. Her quote here represents the healthy but brutal mindset doctors have to take on in order to make it through each day. Of course, it also applies to more than just hospital life — you can't let every obstacle get you down, and sometimes you have to move on and focus on what's coming next.

2 "You will treat people with kindness and respect. And you will start with yourself." Giphy *Sobs.* We can all use this reminder sometimes, right? It usually isn't too difficult to be kind to other people, but when it comes to loving ourselves, we often find reasons not to treat ourselves well. Arizona is known for many an inspirational speech, but I'd like to think that her most powerful advice is this sweet and simple adage.

3 "I had to figure out how to be me." Giphy Whether you're a fresh college graduate or a 20-something trying to balance the demands of your dream career, we all need the time to figure out what's in our best interests and what we're meant to do with our lives. Sometimes this means that we have to put other areas of our lives on hold until we have a better idea of who we are, and Arizona admitting that she needed this time was so inspirational.

4 "I like my life. I like it the way it is and I don't want it to change. I thought I liked it with you in it. I hope I am not wrong." ABC Arizona was rarely passive in her romantic relationships, and she was always honest when she felt that things weren't as great as they could be. Although she ultimately split with Callie, the two definitely fought for their relationship, so that has to be applauded. The beauty of this quote is that it isn't exclusive to romantic love — realizing that someone isn't the best for you can happen in friendships as well, and it's important to know that there is always a way out if need be.

5 "I love you so much and I can't live without you and our 10 kids." Giphy Continuing with Callie and Arizona's passion for each other, Arizona always managed to simultaneously be funny and sweet in the way she spoke to Callie. This quote emphasizes just how much faith Arizona once had in their bond, imagining their happy, kid-filled future together. We don't know if Arizona's possible move to New York means that she'll get back together with Callie, but I'm sure Calzona fans everywhere have their fingers crossed for a romantic ending.