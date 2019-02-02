58 Odd But Brilliant Products On Amazon Under $10

There's nothing wrong with getting your hands on a fabulous find as you browse around any store — but what about the weird products? You know the ones: the truly odd products that really get the conversation flowing when you've got guests over. I'm talking about the Japanese exfoliating washcloths, or even the toothpastes that are made with clay and dirt — basically, the stuff you won't find as easily in stores. Luckily, these brilliant inventions on Amazon can easily be snagged online.

Not only is there a single-serve coffee brewer that fits over the mouth of your mug, but who can resist a leather passport case that can also hold your credit cards and boarding passes — for only $10? Sure buying your regular haul of products is moderately fulfilling, but where's the thrill in that? Eventually you're going to grow bored of having the same shopping basket every check-out, and when that happens there's no need to worry — there are hundreds of brilliant and shockingly affordable products available on Amazon, you just need to know where to look.

In fact, I take that back -- you really don't need to know where to look, because we've grabbed the best ones for you to browse through. So what are you waiting for? I can hear the collagen eye mask, and it's practically screaming your name!