55 Clever Captions For Christmas Brunch That You'll Love A Waffle Lot

Families who host Christmas brunch have the right idea. You're able to get all dressed up, spend time with your favorite people, eat the most delicious food, exchange gifts, and toast to the holiday with a mimosa or two. Of course, there's an unwritten rule that a group photo must happen at some point. When you snap the perfect one, you'll need clever captions for Christmas brunch to post on Instagram.

As a foodie, you'll want to capture a mouthwatering picture of the festive spread. A toasting Boomerang with drinks in hand is also required. Your crew might even have a brunch planned to exchange gifts before everyone leaves town, and you know you'll be taking pictures left and right.

No need to fret coming up with the best captions. You're on vacation mode, so that's where I come in to help with these 55 clever Christmas brunch captions. Consider them my gift to you. So, cheers to a very merry Christmas. I can't wait to see what you're brunching on.

1. "God bless us, everyone." — A Christmas Carol

2. "Eat, drink, and be merry."

3. "All I want for Christmas are Mom's mint crinkle cookies."

4. "We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

5. "The cutest gingerbread men I ever did see."

6. "Best memories are made at brunch."

7. "Brunch is always a good idea."

8. "But first, brunch."

9. "You can't brunch with us."

10. "The most treasured things passed down from generation to generation are the family recipes." — Robert St. John

11. "On Christmas, we wear reindeer onesies."

12. "I just don't want to look back and think, 'I could've eaten that.'"

13. "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails."

14. "Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends." — Margaret Thatcher

15. "On Christmas, we brunch."

16. "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, but if the white runs out, I'll drink the red."

17. "Winter is the time for comfort, for good food, and warmth." — Edith Sitwell

18. "Christmas brunch babes."

19. "Brunch is breakfast without an alarm clock."

20. "Brunch is my favorite Christmas gift."

21. "A mimosa a day keeps the worries away."

22. "Merry everything and a happy always."

23. "It's a brewtiful day.

24. "#Facts: I'm only a morning person on December 25."

25. "Let there be brunch."

26. "It's time to sleigh brunch."

27. "There's snow place like brunch at home."

28. "Keep calm and jingle on."

29. "Christmas Day: feast mode."

30. "Blessed and Christmas-obsessed."

31. "All the jingle ladies! All the jingle ladies!"

32. "Brunch so hard mimosas wanna find me."

33. "Hakuna mimosa: It means it's brunch time."

34. "You can't egg-nore the holiday cheer all around you."

35. "Some eggcellent sips right here."

36. "I love Christmas a latte."

37. "But first, let's take an elfie."

38. "Love you a brunch.

39. "Turn down for brunch."

40. "No Grinches allowed."

41. "You're my butter half."

42. "We whisk you a merry Christmas."

43. "Food tastes better when you eat it with your family."

44. "Good morning, may your cup overflow with peace, love, and pure awesomeness today."

45. "Coffee and best friends make the perfect blend."

46. "Waking sunny side up on Christmas morning."

47. "Enjoying Christmas brunch, one sip at a time."

48. "Christmas brunch vibes."

49. "Can't espresso how much Christmas means to me."

50. "Christmas morning festiviteas."

51. "You had me at brunch."

53. "Christmas brunch mode. Please do not disturb."

54. "I love Christmas a waffle lot."

55. "Hugs and quiches from my family to yours."