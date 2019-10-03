50 Clever Halloween Party Group Chat Names For You & Your Hallow-Queens
Halloween is right around the corner, and your party invites may be starting to roll in as well. If you plan on party hopping all night, keeping in touch with your main witches on their whereabouts is a must. That's when you know it's time to start a group chat ASAP, and the first thing you need to do after forming the group is to come up with a creative name. Since you're all about that spooky season, you'll want to consider some clever Halloween party group chat names for your crew.
If you don't already have a group chat with your besties going on, it's important to make one before Oct. 31. That'll be your key to keeping up with everyone as festivities begin. It'll also be the best place to quickly share your Halloween costume group selfies with the whole crew, so everyone can post on their Instas before midnight. Actually, right now, my group chat is already going off with text after text from my friends sharing their Halloween costume ideas. To perfectly fit the mood and topic, I changed our typical bestie group name to something punny for Halloween.
If you'd like to kick off the Halloween vibes, consider changing up the text color to purple or orange if you're using something like Facebook Messenger as your go-to texting medium. Next up, deciding on a Halloween pun for your group chat name is easier said than done. There are either too many puns to choose from, or you're hit with writers block. If you're having trouble, use any of these 50 clever Halloween group chat names for yourself or inspiration. Here's to a night of tricks, treats, and texting nonstop.
1. Squad Ghouls
2. My Ghoul Friends
3. My Boos
4. Wrap Party
5. Skele-Fun Friends
6. Fangtastic Friends
7. Candy Corny Fun
8. Where My Witches At?
9. Witch Tracker
10. Haunting With My Witches
11. Vampire Slay All Day
12. No Boo Shit Allowed
13. The Coven
14. My Boo Crew
15. Here For The Boos
16. Gourd Time With Friends
17. We've Got Pumpkin To Talk About
18. Carving Out Some Fun
19. Let's Get That Black Flame Candle Lit
20. The Sanderson Sisters
21. Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus
22. Go Big Or Gourd Home
23. Here For The Tricks
24. Trick Or Treat Ourselves
25. We've Got It, We Haunt It
26. Shake Your Boo-ty
27. Creeping It Real
28. Boo-tiful Friends
29. Spooktacular Crew
30. Not Your Basic Witches
31. Spooktacular Group
32. Wicked Awesome Friends
33. Eye Love My Friends
34. Get The Party Startled
35. A Ghoul's Best Friends
36. My Hallow-Queens
37. UnBOOlievable Friends
38. Boo-gie Witches
39. Party Spirits
40. No Ghosting Allowed
41. Howl You Doin?
42. A Scare Is Born
43. Witchful Thinking
44. Bone To Be Wild
45. No Tricks Just Treats
46. Main Witches
47. Where My Ghouls At?
48. FaBOOlous Friends
49. Fangs For The Memories
50. We Got Spirits, Yes We Do