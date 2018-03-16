If all else fails, bringing someone else into the conversation for a sec is a bold move, but it could diffuse some pressure. Maybe the person sitting next to you has a cool tattoo that you can comment on! So often on dates, we get so focused on the other person that we forget to interact with our environment in ways that we normally would. Loving your drink? Tell the bartender and ask them what their secret is. Avoid seeming flirty, but opening up to those around you can give you both a bit of breathing room.

Dealing with awkwardness on a first date can definitely feel way more intense in the moment than it actually is. Both of you are on-edge and in the process of assessing whether or not you’re actually into each other, and if you keep hitting hiccups in the road then it could just be that it’s not a good fit. If, however, nothing is colossally wrong, and you like them, try to remember that there could be something you are totally unaware of that’s distracting them and give them a chance to work through it.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!