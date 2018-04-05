I think we can all agree that Italy is what dreams are made of. Cobblestone streets, exquisite artwork, fairy tale villages, trendy shopping, breathtaking coastlines, and mouthwatering pasta make Italy the perfect spot for a girls' getaway. You and your girls will never run out of things to do, but staying in a Tuscan villa should be at the top of your travel bucket list. I've rounded up villas in Tuscany on Airbnb for a girl's trip that you'll never forget. After all, why stay in a basic hotel when you can stay in a magical castle like the queens you all are?

You'll probably break your Fitbit record after endlessly roaming the enchanting streets of Florence and getting lost in the picture-perfect hills of Cinque Terre. Your feet will be screaming for a break after some major sightseeing, and Tuscany is the perfect getaway. Imagine toasting to your friendship with some of the world's best wine as you overlook lush green vineyards from your villa's infinity pool. If that isn't #Goals, I don't know what is.

From secluded tree houses to fancy AF castles, Airbnb has an epic list of unique villas that will give you that authentic Tuscan experience you've always dreamed of. You and your girls will be feeling like you're in Under the Tuscan Sun in just about no time.

1 This Magical Tree House Airbnb This magical Tuscan treehouse is goals AF. Imagine being nestled among pine trees, sipping on your morning coffee while soaking up all of the dreamy views that surround you. This is an ideal place for anyone who needs to unplug. The host has limited wifi to help you enjoy the present moment and connect with the essence of Tuscany. You'll have to wait to upload that perfect Insta shot, but that seems like a fair trade for a chance to live out your childhood treehouse dreams!

2 This Ancient Tuscan Villa Surrounded By Olive Trees Airbnb This gorgeous Tuscan villa makes for the ultimate girls' getaway. It's nestled high in the hills where you'll have no problem capturing that perfect Instagram shot. You can bring up to 13 of your besties to relax in this secluded home, and enjoy mind-blowing sunsets from your private swimming pool and hot tub. The host will even welcome you with a fresh bottle of olive oil made directly from the property's olive orchards. Talk about the perfect souvenir! I have a feeling you'll never want leave this place.

3 This Charming Stone Villa Hideaway Airbnb You'll definitely want to save this stone villa to your Pinterest board! The white-washed bedrooms, large windows, and stone walls are the perfect aesthetic to take your Instagram to a whole new level. This villa is a great escape for anyone who wants to enjoy Italy's breathtaking landscapes. You'll get a small town vibe without being too far away from the country's most famous tourist attractions. You'll certainly stumble upon some hidden gems that you just won't find in a guidebook. Keep this place on your radar if you want an unforgettable Tuscan experience!

4 A Dreamy Stone Apartment Airbnb This stone apartment is definitely one for the books. Exploring every corner of this gem will seriously make you feel like you're living in a straight-up fairy tale. There's really no need for you to wait for a Prince Charming when you can book this sweet escape with your girlfriends.