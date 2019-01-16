5 Valentine's Day Travel Experiences That'll Bring You & Bae Closer Than Ever

What better way to spend Valentine's Day than by doing something special with the love of your life? This romantic day is meant for the two of you to dedicate quality time to each other and celebrate your relationship. You may be looking forward to a cozy night in making heart-shaped pizzas, or heading out to your favorite wine bar for tapas and merlot. But if you haven't made your plans quite yet, consider checking out some of the best Valentine's Day travel experiences that'll bring you and bae closer than ever.

I think many of us dream of traveling to faraway lands with the person we love most. Travel introduces you to new sights and feelings that are amazing when experiencing it all with another person. You'll grow closer, and maybe even learn more about each other along the way. Being in a new environment can create a deeper sense of intimacy and a greater appreciation for the person who's stuck by your side all this time.

Unlike material things, these memories will last forever, and that's what makes travel the perfect Valentine's Day gift. If you choose to travel this Valentine's Day, here are some experiences that will make you fall in love all over again.

1 Sleep Underneath The Stars On A Camping Trip Micky Wiswedel/Stocksy Camping is one of the best bonding activities for couples. It's an opportunity for you to disconnect from social media, and reconnect with the great outdoors. You'll get to know each other on a different level. You'll get the chance to cozy up in a tent and fall asleep underneath the starry sky, just the two of you. And if pitching a tent isn't really your thing, consider looking for vintage airstream rentals. What a dream!

2 Embark On An Adventure That'll Get Your Adrenaline Pumping Lumina/Stocksy Why not get your adrenaline pumping on a new adventure with your partner? Consider signing up for a weekend yoga retreat, or going for a hike for the best #views of a nearby city. If those activities aren't your cup of tea, what about a salsa dancing class or bike tour? The possibilities are truly endless. You'll be able to motivate each other and conquer a physical challenge together. By the end of it, you'll be glowing!

3 Attend A Comedy Show Studio Firma/Stocksy Consider traveling to see your favorite comedian live. You'll be laughing literally all night long, and you'll have hilarious memories to look back on for years to come. Laughter makes everything so much more fun, am I right?

4 Go On A Road Trip Lumina/Stocksy If Valentine's Day rolls around and you still don't have plans set in stone, pack up the car and go on a spontaneous road trip to a nearby city. Create a couple's playlist to blast in the car, and ride with the windows down. Take pictures along the way, and enjoy the freedom of the open road.