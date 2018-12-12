The snow is falling, and North Lake Tahoe is calling. From the most stunning landscapes, to some of the coolest bucket list adventures ever, North Lake Tahoe is the dreamiest place to escape to this time of year. Pack your bags, gear up in your snow jacket and boots, and experience the true beauty of this fairy tale-like winter wonderland up close. To give you some inspiration for your upcoming trip, here are a few unique things to do in North Lake Tahoe if you don't ski, but still want to score the best snowy pics for Instagram.

Thanks to its grand mountains, North Lake Tahoe is a popular ski destination. However, this destination has snow much more to offer to travelers who aren't so keen on hitting the slopes. Maybe skiing just isn't your thing, or maybe you just want to switch things up and have a relaxing getaway this winter. Either way, there are plenty of treasures and photo opportunities for you to enjoy instead.

There's something for the besties who are searching for adventure, the couple that wants to unwind, and the family who wants to go sightseeing. North Lake Tahoe is a picture-perfect paradise for everyone who wants to play in the powder.

1 A Moonlit Snowshoe Tour Casey McCallister/Stocsky Have you ever gone on a snowy mountain trek? Well, you can totally cross this one off of your bucket list this season with Tahoe Adventure Company. This wintertime adventure will lead you through the breathtaking forests of Lake Tahoe under the romantic glow of the moonlight. You'll wear snowshoes as you navigate your way through the trees and admire the views around you. Your Insta pics will definitely have those Chronicles of Narnia vibes.

2 Stargazing And S'mores At The Ritz-Carlton Casey McCallister/Stocksy Join Tahoe Star Tours for a night full of stargazing and s'mores at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. You'll gaze up at the twinkling stars stretching across the night sky, and end the evening with a marshmallow roast and some pretty epic pictures. Be sure to book a reservation for Dec. 21 or Dec. 28 to secure your spot.

3 Disco Snow Tubing Raymond Forbes LLC/Stocksy This isn't your standard snow tubing experience. Get ready for a night full of snow tubing, music, and dancing in Squaw Valley. You'll twist and turn your way down tubing lanes as a DJ spins the hottest tunes. The flashing LED lights and tunnels will surely brighten up your Insta feed.

4 Alpine Yoga Boris Jovanovic/Stocksy Drop into an Alpine yoga class at Wanderlust Yoga to perfect your downward-facing dog while being surrounded by incredible views of Squaw Valley's mountainous landscape. Whether you want to pose inside the studio, or step outside for those snowy vibes, this is a picture-perfect setting for the ultimate vacation snap.