It's officially ski season, so that means it's time to pack up your gear and hit the slopes. If you've never planned a ski getaway before, then you're in for a real treat. There's no better time than the present to feed your wanderlust. By day, you'll be skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, tubing, and more. By night, you'll want a cozy place to retreat back to. The most beautiful ski chalets in top winter destinations across the globe, according to TripAdvisor Rentals, will make that part easy for you. Upon arrival, you'll feel like you're in your very own rom-com — so grab bae ASAP.

That's right: TripAdvisor has put together an impressive list of the most stunning chalets in the entire world. When it comes to accommodation, renting a vacation home is the way to go. You'll have absolute privacy and plenty of space to do your own thing. Trust me, you'll be longing to cozy up on the couch, cook a delicious meal, or slip into the hot tub after spending hours in the snow. Winter sports are exhilarating, but they can also be really tiring.

Instead of booking a hotel room for your getaway this season, consider booking a dreamy vacation rental where you'll feel right at home. Here are some of TripAdvisor's top picks.

1 Petra Domus In Telluride, Colorado TripAdvisor Rentals This whimsical chalet in Telluride, Colorado is the perfect ski retreat — and you'll never want to leave. You can bring up to nine friends along for the fun, so you can plan the most memorable couples #baecation yet. The interior is beautiful in its own right, but you'll also have an incredible view of the San Sophia Mountains. Don't forget to bring your bikini to take a dip in the hot tub.

2 A Lavish Ski-In/Ski-Out Chalet In Aspen, Colorado TripAdvisor Rentals This luxurious ski retreat sleeps 12, so why not bring the whole crew? It's a modern mountain home that will seriously blow your mind. There's a heated courtyard, fire pit, and hot tub to retreat to at the end of your day. You'll be able to sit back and enjoy stunning views of Aspen as you wine down with a glass of merlot.

3 This Luxe Lakefront Home In Whistler, British Columbia TripAdvisor Rentals There's no denying that Whistler is one of the best ski destinations around, so why not stay in this lakefront home with #views for days? You'll be front and center to some of the best landscapes in the region. You can even go grocery shopping to cook a delicious dinner in the property's gorgeous kitchen.

4 Chalet Couttet In Chamonix, France TripAdvisor Rentals Chalet Couttet in Chamonix, France is basically the ski lodge of your dreams. It has the classic ski lodge vibes, with all of modern amenities you could ever want. Sweat it out in the sauna, relax in the hot tub, and then take a dip in the heated pool, because why not? And if that isn't enough to persuade you to book your trip right now, winter reservations come with a champagne reception when you arrive!

5 Chalet 1551 In Oberlech, Austria TripAdvisor Rentals Chalet 1551 is a dreamy ski chalet in Austria that looks unreal. It's set inside of a ski resort with the most spectacular views. You can't miss the luxurious onsite spa while you're there, either. From the plush slippers and robes, to the hammam steam room, let's just say, you'll want to stay here forever.