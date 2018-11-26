The Most Beautiful Ski Chalets In Top Winter Destinations, According To TripAdvisor Rentals
It's officially ski season, so that means it's time to pack up your gear and hit the slopes. If you've never planned a ski getaway before, then you're in for a real treat. There's no better time than the present to feed your wanderlust. By day, you'll be skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, tubing, and more. By night, you'll want a cozy place to retreat back to. The most beautiful ski chalets in top winter destinations across the globe, according to TripAdvisor Rentals, will make that part easy for you. Upon arrival, you'll feel like you're in your very own rom-com — so grab bae ASAP.
That's right: TripAdvisor has put together an impressive list of the most stunning chalets in the entire world. When it comes to accommodation, renting a vacation home is the way to go. You'll have absolute privacy and plenty of space to do your own thing. Trust me, you'll be longing to cozy up on the couch, cook a delicious meal, or slip into the hot tub after spending hours in the snow. Winter sports are exhilarating, but they can also be really tiring.
Instead of booking a hotel room for your getaway this season, consider booking a dreamy vacation rental where you'll feel right at home. Here are some of TripAdvisor's top picks.
1Petra Domus In Telluride, Colorado
This whimsical chalet in Telluride, Colorado is the perfect ski retreat — and you'll never want to leave. You can bring up to nine friends along for the fun, so you can plan the most memorable couples #baecation yet.
The interior is beautiful in its own right, but you'll also have an incredible view of the San Sophia Mountains. Don't forget to bring your bikini to take a dip in the hot tub.
2A Lavish Ski-In/Ski-Out Chalet In Aspen, Colorado
This luxurious ski retreat sleeps 12, so why not bring the whole crew? It's a modern mountain home that will seriously blow your mind. There's a heated courtyard, fire pit, and hot tub to retreat to at the end of your day. You'll be able to sit back and enjoy stunning views of Aspen as you wine down with a glass of merlot.
3This Luxe Lakefront Home In Whistler, British Columbia
There's no denying that Whistler is one of the best ski destinations around, so why not stay in this lakefront home with #views for days? You'll be front and center to some of the best landscapes in the region. You can even go grocery shopping to cook a delicious dinner in the property's gorgeous kitchen.
4Chalet Couttet In Chamonix, France
Chalet Couttet in Chamonix, France is basically the ski lodge of your dreams. It has the classic ski lodge vibes, with all of modern amenities you could ever want. Sweat it out in the sauna, relax in the hot tub, and then take a dip in the heated pool, because why not? And if that isn't enough to persuade you to book your trip right now, winter reservations come with a champagne reception when you arrive!
5Chalet 1551 In Oberlech, Austria
Chalet 1551 is a dreamy ski chalet in Austria that looks unreal. It's set inside of a ski resort with the most spectacular views. You can't miss the luxurious onsite spa while you're there, either. From the plush slippers and robes, to the hammam steam room, let's just say, you'll want to stay here forever.
6Niseko-Cho Cabin In Hokkaido, Japan
This modern cabin is located in Hokkaido, Japan. The floor plan is spacious, which means there will be plenty of room to lounge around whenever you need to relax. It's the perfect place to Netflix and chill when you want a sweet escape from your busy schedule.