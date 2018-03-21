Ready for Netflix and chill? I've rounded up some of the best travel movies on Netflix that will inspire you and your wanderlust to hit the road as soon as possible. Do you ever just feel like pressing the pause button and escaping your hectic schedule for a little bit? Work can be a bit much at times. When the beach, mountaintops, and sunflower fields are calling your name, you should really listen. It's no secret that travel has changed the lives of many around the world, if not the mindsets. Sometimes, you just need to start over or experience a simple change of perspective. More often than not, travel can help spark that change — and these travel movies on Netflix are just waiting for you when you need to fuel your wanderlust. So, park yourself on the couch and pour yourself a glass of wine (if you're 21 and up) as you stream one of these films.

If you're saving up, you may want to hold off on watching these movies for now. I can guarantee that you'll be dying to book a flight after gazing at some of these downright stunning destinations on Earth. You'll get a sample of the sights and sounds that these places have to offer. So, go ahead and imagine yourself as the main character — I won't judge you. And don't worry, I also won't judge you if you forgo your savings altogether and decide to book a flight. Not many of us can resist a spontaneous adventure.

1 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' Paramount Movies on YouTube Breakfast at Tiffany's isn't as much of a movie about travel as it is a movie about life in one of the best cities in the entire world. A young woman named Holly Golightly who loves fashion ends up falling head over heels in love with an aspiring writer who lives in the same New York City apartment building. It'll definitely make you want to head to The Big Apple to create your own love story, and to experience of the amazing gems this city has to offer.

2 'Lion' Starzmediavod on YouTube A young boy in India finds himself lost on a train ride. As a result, he is apart from his family for years, before being adopted by an Australian family. Once he grows up, he embarks on a journey across India in hopes of being reunited with his family once again, and ends up discovering so much about himself along the way.

3 'Midnight In Paris' Sony Pictures Classics on YouTube This movie proves that Paris is indeed always a good idea. When a couple heads to Paris on vacation, the young man, Gil Pender, ends up seeing a totally different side to the city (via time travel). As a writer, he ends up dancing with the idea of 1920s Paris when the clock strikes 12 every single night.

4 'Into The Wild' pearlyadira85 on YouTube After graduating college, a young man sells all of his belongings and sets off on a soul-searching journey across North America in this movie. He eventually makes it into the Alaskan wilderness and ends up in heartbreaking circumstances, but I won't spoil the end of the movie for you. You've got to watch the film to witness his exploration of the wild!