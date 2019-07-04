It can be tricky when family members want to play a big role in the wedding and that makes you uncomfortable, but it could ease your anxiety if you try to be honest with them. If a family member wants to plan your wedding, but you'd prefer for someone else to do it, you can kindly let them know you're going in a different direction.

"Your aunt, sister, cousin, and friend who has always dreamed of planning events and weddings will not keep you from being a stressed-out bride," Moss says. Family members often mean well, but they might not ease anxiety. Jenkins echoes her sentiment. "One of the biggest mistakes is having too many opinions involved in the decision-making process. When mom, dad, grandmother, sisters, aunts and in-laws all have a say, it becomes complicated and stressful for the wedding couple."

Still, they're trying to act out of love, so it might be helpful to be compassionate and let them know how much you appreciate the offer. Ultimately, though, your wedding could be less stressful if you have a more stream-lined process, and this could involve telling family members that you'd like to plan it yourself or with a wedding planner.

Weddings can be a source of stress for so many people, so if you're finding it tiring to plan a wedding, you're not alone. Still, your wedding is an incredibly important day, and you deserve to enjoy yourself. The good news is that the tips above might enable you to have a more relaxing experience, which you definitely deserve. And remember — it's your special day, and you can still celebrate your love no matter what type of wedding you have!