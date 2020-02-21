So you've survived the initial breakup, and surely the hardest part is over, right? Then the post-breakup loneliness sets in, and, in some ways, that's even more difficult — because it's when you realize just how much time your relationship filled in your day. There are suddenly all these hours to fill and it can be easy for the feelings of isolation to set in. This is why having a few standby tips for dealing with loneliness after a breakup can make all the difference.

The first thing to realize, says Cherlyn Chong, a dating and breakup recovery coach for professional women, is that just because you're lonely, that doesn't mean you're alone. Pretty much everyone goes through what you're going through now at some point. "Humans are made to connect, and after losing someone who was so intimate with you, it can feel destabilizing to realize that you have no one to keep you company or do things with. It's going to take a while to rebuild your identity to a point where you feel good with your own company, so be kind to yourself and accept that it's just a part of the process," she tells Elite Daily. The key is to find ways to pick yourself up again and start the healing process. "The most important thing you should know is that there are harmful ways to deal with loneliness and that there are healthy ways to deal with the loneliness that will only make you stronger in the future," Chong explains. Here’s how the experts say to start combatting those post-breakup blues.

1. Play Upbeat Music. PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images Music is a powerful tool for creating a mood, which is why Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast, tells Elite Daily that you should create a playlist that will help uplift your spirits while you’re doing something productive. “Listen to upbeat music while taking care of things around your house. Tidying up is a great way to get into a more positive mindset, something productive to keep you busy and make you feel better. A clean home can also make you more inclined to have company over to hang out,” she says.

2. Give Yourself A Set Amount Of Time Each Day To Grieve. Part of healing from a breakup is allowing yourself time to work through the pain, as Diana Dorell, intuitive dating coach and author of The Dating Mirror: Trust Again, Love Again, tells Elite Daily. But the key is not to spend all your time dwelling on it. “Give yourself space each day to really fall apart and feel whatever you are feeling without needing to change it or fix it. When you do this, it's easier to move through the loneliness stage,” she explains.

3. Break Up With Social Media For A While. urbazon/E+/Getty Images Spending too much time on social media can make you feel lonely even in the best of times, which is why Leckie says to give it a pass for a while when you’re feeling particularly vulnerable. “Take a break from social media for a good period of time because looking at everyone’s ‘highlight reel’ can make you feel as though everyone is happier than you are – even though it’s important to know that that’s not the case,” she explains.

4. Reconnect With People IRL. Though it may feel hard to get yourself up and off the couch when you’re grieving a relationship, “Make plans with friends or family to do an activity of some sort so that you are engaging in social interaction and not just at home alone on your couch, missing your ex,” says Leckie.