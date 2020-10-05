5 Throwback Nickelodeon Halloween Costumes For Fans Of The Classics

It's time once again for Halloween, the only holiday when adding masks is part of the fun. Thankfully, if done right, trick-or-treating can be a social distancing-friendly outdoor activity, making this one of the only holidays 2020 can't mess up too much. But with so many films and TV series delayed and canceled, there's not much in the way of new characters to cosplay this season. But not to worry — there are plenty of throwback Nickelodeon Halloween costumes to bring the right dose of nostalgia, however you decide to celebrate.

Years before the Disney Channel got into the act of children's television, Nickelodeon was out here on cable bringing the slime and Kids' Choice Awards to the masses. It was full of great shows, from the truly old-school favorites like Rugrats to teen dramas like VICTORiOUS, in which teen actors played real teens with age-appropriate problems, who actually acted like teens. (Yes, this is Riverdale shade.) Everyone agrees 2020 needs an extra dose of fun, so why not recall these childhood classics?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. 'Rugrats' Nickelodeon Perhaps the most iconic old-school NickToon in history is Rugrats. It ran nine seasons, from the late 1990s until the mid-aughts, with five big-screen films and a 10th anniversary special, All Grown Up. Who wouldn't want to be Angelica Pickles in this day and age? Luckily, dressing the part isn't hard. Rubie's Costume Co. Women's Splat Rugrats Angelica Pickles Costume Dress $36 | Amazon See On Amazon S-L

3. 'SpongeBob Squarepants' Nickelodeon SpongeBob Squarepants is one of Nickelodeon's most successful, longest-running series, spawning memes, movies, and a Broadway musical. In dark times, fans need lighthearted sponges, especially square ones. Rubie's Costume Co. Unisex Spongebob Squarepants Halloween Sensation Costume $35 | Amazon See on Amazon One Size Fits Most