Whether you're moving out immediately after college, or it's been a few months of living back in your parents' house, the day you really move out is a major milestone. Of course, life happens, and you may or may not end up staying with them again in your lifetime, but the day you move out and into your first place is a really big deal. You're bidding farewell for now to your childhood room, and reminiscing upon all of the memories you've made at home sweet home. As you prepare to leave, it's normal to feel a rollercoaster of emotions, and there are just some things you want your parents to know when you pack up your boxes and drive away.

I'll be graduating from college in just a few short weeks, so I know my time for moving out of my parents' house is quickly approaching. I'll be honest, it's hard to believe it's actually happening, and probably won't sink in until I'm packing up my things. But when I really sit down and think about it, it's an exciting new chapter of my life. There are so many things I want to tell and say to my parents, but I guess I'll start with these five basics.

1 I Love You, But The Cardboard Boxes You Keep Getting Aren't Helping Giphy Mom and Dad, I love you. I really do. I appreciate everything you are doing to help me out during this move. I love that you are finding and bringing me each and every cardboard box you come across to help me pack. In theory, this is, and probably should be, so incredibly helpful. But I've procrastinated this so much that these piles and piles of boxes are just stacking up into my room and making more and more of a mess. (They're stressing me the heck out, too.) Right now, we've got to stop it with boxes. I'll be OK with the 10 I have, I promise.

2 Even Though I Act Like Miss Independent, I'm Still Going To Call A Ton Giphy I like to think I'm independent, super tough, and can handle this whole adulting thing all on my own, but the truth is that it's a whole lot harder than I even thought it would be. I'll probably call my parents under the pretense of just catching up (almost every single day), and I'm more than OK with that. To all of my people out there who know the struggles of adulting all too well, it's OK to ask for help and advice from the ones you love most. They'll appreciate you came to them. It's also perfectly OK to catch up with your family on the regular, simply because you just want to hear their voices.

3 Don't Be Surprised When Things Start To Go Missing Giphy As I start to move out, Mom and Dad, you might notice things going missing here and there. It may start off with the bright blue bowl that everyone likes to serve soup out of, or maybe even that spare couch down in the basement. Filling a house is tougher than it looks. Good thing we've got our parents to help us out... whether they know it or not!

4 I'm Going To Need All Of Your Support (And Homemade Cookies, Too) Giphy Seriously, if there's one thing I want my fam to know, it's that I'm sorry, because I'm about to be hella needy. I mean, my family has always been super close. We see my grandparents every week for Sunday dinners. Without that, I'm going to be feeling pretty lost. Knowing I still have their support, even from afar, is crucial to making this all work. And, you know, it doesn't hurt to receive some of my grandma's delicious cookies in the mail, either. I certainly wouldn't complain if I happened to get a care package every now and then. (Hint, hint.)