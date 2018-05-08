5 Things To Post On Instagram If You Don’t Have A Relationship With Your Mom

With Mother's Day fast approaching, it can be easy to forget that not everyone has a mom or mother figure to celebrate. Even if your mom is in your life but you don't feel like you have a relationship worth celebrating, this doesn't mean that you can't take the opportunity to shower praise onto someone else in your life that loves and supports you. If you're wondering what to Instagram if you're not close with your mom, the answer is simple: You can Instagram pretty much whatever you want. At the end of the day, anyone and anything that helps you through a difficult time is worthy of your thankfulness, regardless of whether or not they fit the neat and tidy definition of "mom."

Don't feel like Mother's Day is purely for those with moms, because even if you had to be your own mom growing up for whatever reason, chances are there was still someone in your life who showed you love when you needed it most, and that's just as relevant as anything else. Also know that there is absolutely nothing wrong with refraining from posting all together. Just listen to how you're feeling throughout the day and go from there. But, if you need some inspiration, here are five Instagram posts for Mother's Day if there's someone else you would like to honor.

1 A Post Dedicated To Someone Who Was, Or Is, A Mother Figure To You Giphy If you were lucky enough to have a mother figure in your life, no matter the relation, that is most certainly something to celebrate. When you have a mom around all the time, it can be easy to take their amazingness for granted. But having someone who was there for you in a way that a mother would be is so special. Even though you weren't their biological child, they loved you so much that they treated you like you were, and that's pretty awesome.

2 If You Had A Single Father, Then You Can Post About Your Dad Giphy Single parents are saddled with the seemingly impossible task of basically having to fulfill the role of two people, and this is probably one of the hardest things ever. But if you ask me, any dad who learned to go into "mom mode" when life called for it definitely deserves some extra lovin'.

3 A Pic Of Yourself Giphy Some people have had to move through life being their own mom, and I commend you because there's no doubt that must have been unfathomably hard. But on a positive note, it's pretty much guaranteed that you have gained a ton of wisdom and strength along the way. It goes without saying that you deserve to give some props from yourself to yourself.

4 A Motivational Quote Giphy Posting a motivational quote is also a great way to partake in the positive and loving atmosphere of the day. Don't feel like you have to justify anything by explaining your situation on social media. Of course, if you feel so inclined to be vulnerable and want to be more open about your situation, then that's completely OK too. Who knows who else out there didn't have a mother figure and may be inspired (or feel better) by seeing your post?