Traveling is one of life's greatest joys, and it's made even better when you're able to share the experience with the people you love most. You likely already spend a good amount of your free time with your bestie, so it only makes sense that you should explore the world with them, too. But no matter how well you know them, there are a few things to know before traveling with your best friend. You're going to have a great time no matter what, but walking into your trip with an open mind and a better understanding of what it will be like will ensure that the two of you have a great time together.

Traveling with your BFF means that you're going to get to know them on another level. You'll learn what makes them tick, what they're like as a roommate (especially if you've never lived together before), and you might even experience a totally different side of them.

Speaking from experience, traveling with your best friend is one of the most amazing things you can do for your friendship. You'll become closer in ways you never thought possible, and you'll make memories that will truly last a lifetime. If you and your BFF are already busy planning your next big adventure together, make sure you keep these five things in mind.

1. You'll Get Even More Comfortable With Each Other Felix Hug/Stocksy Your bestie is your person, and you already know so much about them. But throughout this trip, you'll be with them all day long, every day. You'll learn even more about them. New memories and inside jokes will be made, and the funny instances you'll experience will make you closer than ever before.

2. You'll Eventually Settle Into "Roles" On The Trip Jelena Jojic Tomic/Stocksy Similarly to the way you settled into roles when you did group projects in school, and even in your main friend group, the same goes for traveling with your BFF. One of you might become "the mom," one of you may become "the adventurous one," and so on. These roles will help the two of you balance each other out while you're jet-setting, so you can both have a great time — and maybe even do things you hadn't considered doing before.

3. Sticking To Your Itinerary Might Be A Little Tough Aila Images/Stocksy Somehow, whenever I travel with a friend, my normal habits of being a stickler for punctuality just go out the window. That's no one's fault, of course. I think it's because traveling with a friend means you're having so much fun that you're distracting each other from your schedule. That's totally fine, because at the end of the trip, you're going to remember all of the fun times you had, rather than the fact that you didn't completely stick to your scheduled itinerary.

4. You Might Have A Little Dispute Along The Way, But That's Totally OK Evil Pixels Photography/Stocksy When you're traveling in close quarters with someone — especially someone who knows you as well as your bestie does — it can be easy to push each other's buttons a little bit. Don't be surprised if you and your BFF get into a small argument while you're traveling together, because you'll get over it quickly.