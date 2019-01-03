5 Things That Happen In Vegas That Don't Stay In Vegas, That'll Make You Want To Go Back

Las Vegas is a bustling, iconic city home to some of the most epic stories I've ever seen play out on the big screen. It's full of magicians, circus performers, world-class poker players, vibrant nightlife, and so much glamour. I recently went to Vegas for the first time on a solo trip, and had the time of my life. I learned that there are a few things that happen in Vegas that don't stay in Vegas, and I'm already ready for my next trip back.

From the incredible food to the luxurious accommodations, the bright lights in this city in the Nevada desert are mesmerizing and captivating. It's a city that feels as bustling as New York, yet somehow simultaneously as relaxed as Los Angeles, and it has a party side that's completely unique to Vegas.

There's so much to explore in the city, and there's definitely no shortage of things to do, so you'll never get bored. If you've never been before, I highly recommend you book some plane tickets ASAP. Take a chance at a blackjack table, book the giant suite, and bring a bunch of your closest friends with you. It'll be an unforgettable trip of a lifetime for all of you.

1 You'll Fall In Love With The Luxe Accommodations @kristincorpuz_ Vegas is known for its luxurious accommodations, and even if you never splurge on the extras on your other trips, Vegas is definitely the place to do it. Book a suite with a tub, ask for a car to pick you up at the airport, pay for VIP lounge access, and maybe even consider getting bottle service. It might be a little pricey, but when in Vegas, it's a great time to treat yourself.

2 You Won't Be Able To Get The Delicious Food Off Your Mind Courtesy of Mott 32 & The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Vegas has no shortage of incredible restaurants owned and operated by some of the most celebrated chefs in the world, so while you're there, you'll definitely want to try out as many restaurants as you can. I highly recommend checking out Mott 32 (a delicious Chinese restaurant), Bouchon (which features classic French comfort food), and Yardbird (which has all of the yummy Southern food you could ever want).

3 You Won't Get Over The Number Of Celeb Spottings @kristincorpuz_ Vegas is no stranger to many of Hollywood's most famous faces. You may very well run into one of your favorite celebrities while you're out and about. During my short trip, I went to a party that was attended by Jamie Chung, whom I had the pleasure of talking to. (She even took our selfie, because I'm terrible with a front-facing camera!)

4 You'll Experience New Things That'll Leave A Lasting Impression @kristincorpuz_ If you're not usually a night owl, Vegas just might give you a taste of it. I'm not saying that everyone who goes to Vegas needs to go all out in order to have a good time by any means, but you might want to try a few things that you haven't done before. Try your luck on penny slots or consider checking out that party that starts at 1 a.m. with your friends. It's a fun way to have some new experiences, and there's probably no better place to do those things than in Vegas.