I Did A Solo Vegas Trip In 36 Hours & It's The Best Way To Do It

For me, Las Vegas has always held a lot of mystery; I've only seen the way it's portrayed in movies and TV shows. So, when an opportunity to visit this lively city for 36 hours came up, I was down for the adventure. I did a solo Vegas trip in 36 hours, and honestly, I think it's the best way to do it (and just might convince you to go for it, too).

36 hours was just enough time for me to get settled in and explore my resort, so I didn't have to worry about hotel hopping, figuring out which clubs I should go to, or which party I might be able to get into. Going by myself ensured that I could set my own schedule (and that I wouldn't have any friends who would dare me into betting more money than I should at the casinos).

While I definitely want to have the quintessential Las Vegas experience at some point in my life, seeing Vegas in this condensed way was great for my first time in the city. Here's everything I crammed into 36 hours.

Since I was only there for a short amount of time, I thought it would be worth it to go all out on amenities.

I stayed at The Venetian Resort in the Palazzo Tower, and while you may have heard about their grand hotel suites and beautiful decor, they also have a ton of amenities that guests can take advantage of. Since I was only there for a short period of time, I thought it would be fun to include all of the extras. Limo service and VIP lounge access were definitely two of my faves.

It's safe to say, I ate like a queen.

Vegas is known for having incredible restaurants, and I didn't even have to leave The Venetian to enjoy the most delectable food. For breakfast, I indulged in brunch at Bouchon and had a truly fabulous meal. It was perfectly-cooked French comfort food that helped me recover from my late flight in. I even treated myself to escargot, because why not? (It was delicious, by the way.)

Brunch was so filling, it probably could have carried me through the rest of the day, but I couldn't leave without going to the newly-opened Mott 32 for dinner. Being part Chinese, I am already partial to Chinese food, and this was by far some of the best I've ever tasted in my life. (If you ever decide to go, I highly recommend the crispy triple cooked wagyu beef short rib and signature smoked black cod.)

Though I love any opportunity to get dressed up, I didn't have to worry too much about planning outfits, because the trip was so short.

Don't get me wrong: I love a snazzy moment as much as the next girl, and Vegas is the perfect place to go all out. But because I travel so much (this Vegas trip was in the middle of over a month away from home), it's hard to bring dressy clothes when I have to also pack for everyday life, too.

Only being there for 36 hours meant that I could get away with bringing one dressy ensemble — an amazingly sparkly gold blazer and pantsuit set from I.Am.Gia — and split it up as I needed. I wore the pants on my first night to a party, and I wore the blazer to dinner the next evening. I had one pair of heels that I wore both nights, and I was good to go. (And how could I not take advantage of this giant mirror for a cute mirror selfie before heading out?)

Even though I normally like turning in early, I gave myself one late night to enjoy my suite's tub.

Vegas is all about luxury, and what feels more luxurious than a bubble bath paired with some bubbly in a glass? Even though I'm usually an early-to-bed kind of girl, I decided that I could leave Vegas without trying out my suite's tub. It was well-worth the late night for sure.

I couldn't leave Vegas without hitting the casino floor once.

Before the trip, I allotted myself a budget of $40 to spend on the casino floor, so that I wouldn't be too disappointed if I lost it all. I decided to split it up and spend $20 on penny slots and the other $20 at the blackjack table.

I was up at blackjack for a little bit, but ultimately, I unfortunately lost everything. No biggie, though — setting the budget was perfect for this short trip so I wouldn't overindulge.

Overall, experiencing Vegas in such a short time was the best possible introduction to the city. I had a wonderful time, and now I know what to expect when I return.