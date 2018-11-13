5 Thanksgiving Movies On Amazon That Will Keep The Festivities Going

When Thanksgiving dinner is over, what is the best way to spend time with the family? While some will assuredly be getting ready to go hit the pre-Black Friday sales, the more sensible online shoppers will wait for Cyber Monday, and stay home in the warmth, curled up on the sofa. For some, it's time for football. But for the less sports-inclined, there are plenty of Thanksgiving movies on Amazon to rent. It's a perfect way to laugh, cry, and spend time with the family without actually having to have any serious conversations.

Most people turn to Netflix to stream movies and TV shows, but for reasons only knows to the mysterious senders of red envelopes, the pickings are slim when it comes to Thanksgiving fare. Hulu has some stuff, but their real priority has always been TV shows more than movies. For those not quite ready to try renting from YouTube, the best option for instant gratification is to plug in an Amazon firestick and start surfing Amazon's rental catalog for something everyone can agree on.

I've gone through the list of movies Amazon currently has available for rental this year. Here now are the top five choices for a Thanksgiving-themed film that will make the whole family feel good.

You've Got Mail soundfan on YouTube Romcoms are back in a big way, and this classic of the genre has not one but two Thanksgiving scenes. Here's the synopsis: Once upon a time, there were two bookstore owners. One was a woman who ran a small children's bookstore. The other was the owner of Manhattan's largest book super chain. When they coincidentally - and anonymously - met in cyberspace, they accidentally fell in love.

Hannah & Her Sisters Axxonn on YouTube From back in the 1980s, when Woody Allen and Mia Farrow were still a thing. This story is set over three consecutive Thanksgivings that will make your family seem drama free. Here's the synopsis: Set in New York City over a Thanksgiving holiday, the story follows well-adjusted Hannah and her slightly lost siblings, all playing virtual musical chairs with a gang of lovers.

Scent of a Woman PictureBox on YouTube This 1992 tour de force by Al Pacino is a love letter to the holidays in New York. Here's the synopsis: Working class college student Charlie Simons earns extra money by looking after a blind man during the Thanksgiving break. His charge, retired Army Lt. Col. Frank Slade, turns out to be an irascible but sly man who has saved up for a getaway trip to New York City.

Pieces of April Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube A reminder Katie Holmes was on her way to a great career before Tom Cruise derailed it. At least your dinner will come out better than hers. Here's the synopsis: April Burns lives in a low-rent New York City apartment miles away from her family. When she discovers that her mother has a fatal form of breast cancer, she invites the clan to her place for Thanksgiving.