Although your summer vacation plans may have been postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean you can’t hop on the hottest swimsuits trends of 2020. Maybe you want to snap the perfect selfie rocking your new bikini, or enjoy the beating rays while sunbathing on your rooftop or balcony. Whatever you decide, it won't hurt to add a new swimsuit to the equation — and there are a wealth of popular swimsuit trends taking over this summer.

Some trends, like neon and tie-dye, have made a major comeback since soaring to popularity in the last year. Animal print, though a classic trend, has been a big hit recently for supermodels like Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid, who can both be seen sporting cheetah print bikinis on Instagram. If you’re open to baring it all, string bikinis will have you confident as ever (with minimal tan lines, I might add). And of course, ribbed swimsuits are the growing trend that boasts a supremely comfy fit that stretches to fit your body.

Although summer is already underway, you still have plenty of time to shop these trends and more for endless beach, pool, or backyard fun. Keep on scrolling for a look at five of the biggest swimsuit trends to shop this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

TIE-DYE

If the tie-dye trend hasn't already infiltrated your closet in the form of tees, shorts, dresses, and pretty much every other item of clothing, it's about to invade in the form of swimsuits. Tie-dye has dominated the runways as a major trend since 2018 and 2019, and it's not slowing down in 2020. The below picks from Frankies Bikinis, PacSun, and more have taken this classic '70s trend and updated it with new silhouettes and color combos.

NEON

Another trend from recent years that's only gotten bigger? Neon. It doesn't matter if it's pink, green, orange, or yellow, as long as a swimsuit is brighter than the sun itself, it's exceedingly popular. White Fox, Bikinishe, and Nakimuli, among tons of other brands, have a great selection of neon swim finds for every body.

STRING BIKINIS

Itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny bikinis with itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny strings are the classic bikini style that has yet to leave the spotlight. Perfect for tanning and lying out in the sun, these string bikinis from Riot Swim, ASOS, and Zaful are fun, colorful, and about to be your new faves.

ANIMAL PRINT

You can never go wrong with adding an animal print bikini to your lineup. The trend has been around for a while, but has picked up heavily in recent years and has just about every area of fashion covered. Whether leopard print, snake print, cow print, add one of the below suits to your rotation, and you're in for a wild summer.

RIBBED

This next trend doesn't have to do with silhouette, color, or print, but rather the material of the suit. The ever-comfortable ribbed swimsuit material is incredibly popular in 2020, likely because of the visual interest and supreme comfort the material adds to a suit. The stretchy, cozy fit and feel of the ribbed suits below will make you want to take these suits far beyond the pool or the beach.