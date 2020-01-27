When you're healing from a broken heart, it's understandable that you'd want to do anything to feel better in the moment. However, if you're using dating as an emotional salve, Concepcion advises proceeding with caution as that can set the wrong tone. Dating to repair your broken heart is an exercise in looking outward to be soothed, she explains. “This is a sign of codependency, which is a belief that love comes from outside the self and is earned,” Concepcion says. This can actually set you up for bigger heartbreak, she warns. “It puts you at risk of attracting narcissistic, predatory types who take advantage of vulnerability.” In that case, Concepcion advises, it's better to take some time to heal and practice self-love so you're in a better place to attract the right kind of partner when you do start dating again.

It's ultimately up to you to decide when it's the right time to start dating again after a breakup. But if you're not sure what being ready feels like, Leckie suggests taking the time you need to focus on healing and personal growth. “When you feel whole on your own and as though you don’t ‘need’ someone, that is when you will be more selective, as well as attract someone of quality who can positively add to your life for the right reasons. You’ll prioritize chemistry and compatibility over not wanting to ‘be alone’,” she concludes. And at the end of the day, you deserve nothing less. When you're ready, great. Until then, you can just enjoy the single life and falling in love with someone amazing: yourself.

Experts cited:

Cherlyn Chong, a dating and breakup recovery coach for professional women

Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast

Lisa Concepcion, certified dating and relationship expert and founder of LoveQuest Coaching