If your relationship seems like it could blow up into a fight at any moment, that’s another red flag, says Tcharkhoutian. “If you feel constantly triggered by your partner, or your partner feels like they are walking on eggshells or across a minefield, this is a sign that your relationship has become tumultuous and unhealthy,” Tcharkhoutian explains. In this case, she says it’s time to stop and seriously reevaluate the health of your relationship.

“It's important to reflect and take emotional inventory on your own individual emotional health,” she says. “Often we are stressed out with work or other events in our life that seep into our relationships if remaining unchecked. Do the necessary self-care to ensure that you are being your best self and able to show up well in your relationship and not scapegoat your partner for external stress outside of your relationship.” You should expect the same of your partner. If they are not willing to do that work, then it’s time to move on.

While there is some hope for a tumultuous relationship to improve, it will take work and willingness on the parts of both partners for self-reflection and to make the necessary changes. It’s not easy, and not all relationships are built to last. How do you tell the difference? Feuereisen says to trust your instincts. “When you feel too up and down, listen to your gut. It takes two to engage in a tumultuous relationship — but it usually takes one to see it and either break it off, or get to counseling and try to work it out. “

Ultimately, it’s about being honest about whether or not the relationship is meeting your needs and, more importantly, if you feel emotionally, mentally, and physically safe with your partner. If the answer to any of those is “no,” then it’s time to let go and move on. You deserve happiness and a healthy relationship, so don’t settle for less.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.