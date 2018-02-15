There's this not-so-funny stereotype in our society that women are insane (or too emotional, too reactive, too sensitive... the list goes on). Many of the guys I have dated have almost used the terms "female" and "crazy" synonymously. Yeah, not cool. What I didn't know, though, is that there's a term for a variation of this behavior: gaslighting. It turns out, a lot of us have been subject to this kind of manipulative behavior at the hands of romantic partners. Not many of us, however, know how to deal with gaslighting in a relationship.
For those like me, who hadn't heard of it, gaslighting occurs when one person in a couple lessens the other's credibility and makes them question their logic/sanity by calling them crazy or insane. According to YouGov, this has happened to "a third of females and 24% of males" during an argument with a romantic partner. That seems pretty commonplace for something so devious. So what gives, and how do we put an end to it?
In a recent Reddit thread, people shared their advice for how to deal with gaslighting in a relationship, because they've dealt with it themselves. Remember, while it might be hard to see past a toxic scenario, there are ways to set yourself free.
Try To See The Puzzle Pieces Behind The Full Picture
A lot of the time, when we think about abuse, we assume it is physical. However, if someone is emotionally abusing you, it is important to address it with the same level of seriousness. A person who tries to break you or undermine you is not a healthy partner.
