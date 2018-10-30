Living with roommates can be a lot of fun. You always have someone to come home to and talk about your day with. They are there to support you when none of your other friends can be with you, and share the subtleties of living away from home. But there comes a time in every #GirlBoss's life when she has to decide when it's time to take a chance and live on her own. If you've been battling some conflicting reasons to stay with your roomies or to go, here are six telltale signs it's time to live alone and move into your own place.

There might not be anything wrong with your roommates, and not all roomie situations have to end badly. You might just be at that point in your life when you're ready to live on your own, and that's totally normal. Sometimes, it's just time to move on to the next big stage of your life.

Living on your own can be extremely liberating, as it teaches you a lot about yourself. You learn what you need from your space, how you like things set up, and what your tastes are. (You're holding onto the cheap coffee table for now, but you best believe that you're going to be picking up a swankier one when the time is right.) If you've been thinking of moving into your own place and leaving the days of roommates behind, consider these five things.

1 You Find Yourself Needing Quiet Time Giphy Hanging out with your roomies can be a lot of fun, but let's face it: If you're finding yourself wanting more and more time to yourself, it's probably time to move into your own space. Living by yourself means that you don't have to tell anyone about your day if you don't want to, and you can have time to relax and recharge in the ways that you want to. It also means that you can hog the bathroom as much as you want, so if you need a long bubble bath stress reliever, you can take it in the morning or at night.

2 You're Getting Serious With Your S.O. Giphy It's no secret that SOs can often lead to roomie quarrels. Whether it's because your boyfriend never puts the seat down, or you and your girlfriend like to have the kitchen to yourselves for home-cooked meals, roomies can get annoyed if you're bringing your SO around the apartment a lot. If you and your SO are getting serious, you should definitely consider moving out. That way, they can come and go as they please, and you don't have to worry about upsetting your roommates. You will have all the privacy you want.

3 You've Always Wanted A Pet Giphy Pets can also be a huge bone of contention among roommates. Adopting a pet together might seem like a great idea at first, but if everyone wants to bring the new fur baby with them on their travels, things can get pretty complicated. If you're itching to bring a furry friend into your life, moving out might be your best bet. You can start your new life in your new apartment with a new four-legged BFF. Plus, your roomies can come over and hang with you and your pet whenever they want. (And they can puppysit!)

4 You Have A Busy Schedule Giphy Life as a #GirlBoss can be pretty overwhelming, and when you're running from meeting to event, to meeting to event, it can be pretty hard to keep up with roommates. (Let's be honest: You probably don't see them much anyway.) Living on your own means that you can come and go through your home as you need. If you're like me and work east coast hours from Los Angeles and have to be up at 5 a.m., you don't have to worry about disturbing your roomies.