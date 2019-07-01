5 Signals You Can Spot From Body Language That Prove They're Into You

Do you ever wish you could read your dates' minds? That you could look at them and know what they are thinking and feeling, and if they are as into you as you are them? Well, that's kind of what body language is like. It may not give you a perfect read on someone's mind, but it can offer helpful hints that give you some genuine indication of how someone feels about you. By knowing what kind of body language that proves they're into you, it becomes a lot easier to know if someone's interested and their intentions are good, or if they may be stringing you along. Which, honestly, is everything.

But how accurate is body language? According to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, it’s pretty spot on. "Body language is an excellent indicator of what's on people's minds — and the things they're not saying," Brown tells Elite Daily. "It's really accurate up to 80 percent." That is a game-changing number. So, it's time to learn what to pay attention for the next time you want to be a whole lot more confident about knowing what is in your date's heart — and the red flags, too. Here is what the experts say to be on the lookout for that will prove if someone is really into you.

1. Their body language is open. Giphy If you want insight into how someone feels about you, the experts agree that the first thing to look for is how open their body language is toward you. “If they aren't into you, they'll put barriers between you and them-crossed arms or even a casual hand in front of the face. They may even support their head with their hand, with their elbows on the table. That says boredom,” warns Brown. What you want to see instead, according to Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, is body language that leaves their “windows” open. “There are windows all over you body. At your eyes at you neck, your heart, the palm of the hands your knees and the bottoms of you feet,” she tells Elite Daily. “They keep their windows open to you to show they feel safe and want to connect to you.”

2. They lean in. Giphy In addition to keeping their body language open, the experts say to pay attention to the angle of their body. If your date tends to angle themselves toward you, that's a good sign. “If someone is into you they'll lean forward, their feet will point only to you and they may cross their legs towards you," says Brown. This is especially true if the leaning occurs when you are the one doing the talking, adds Wood, since it shows real engagement and interest.

3. They hold eye contact. Giphy Eye contact is a good indicator of how interested someone is in you. For one thing, Wood says, ”straight on eye contact makes people attractive.” So, it follows that if your date is holding your gaze, they are both showing that they are interested in you as well as presenting their most attractive self, says Wood. “That eye contact tends to be straight at you to show high attraction and to be highly attractive to you,” she explains.

4. They give you a true smile. Giphy If someone is really attracted to you, the experts says their smile is a dead giveaway — that is, if it's a true smile. But what is a true smile? “A smile with both eyebrows raised extra high for a moment or a longer look than he or she gives anyone else,” explains Wood. A true smile is one that also extends beyond the mouth and into the eyes, adds Brown. “The easiest sign to look for is the smile with the mouth only, not with the eyes. True engagement is shown all with a smile in the eyes!,” she says.