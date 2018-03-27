How does your crush act when you're alone versus when you're all together? Do they suddenly become someone you don’t recognize? Winter warns that if "you can't help but notice that your crush has a major personality change the moment your friend appears," there is something more going on, especially if they suddenly, "become giddy with excitement, flirtatious and seductive, or seek to draw attention to themselves by being loud and boisterous." They're probably either nervous, or working hard to get your friend’s attention. Either way, the writing is on the wall and it spells out: Bummer.

Listen, I get it. It’s never fun to realize that the person you’re into prefers someone else, but what should you do if you find yourself in this situation? You could keep pursuing them, but Winter says you’re better off in the long run if you just cut it off.

“Why struggle to be the second place choice?" she asks. “You can't fight chemistry (or lack thereof). Here's where we have to bite the bullet and let it go. We never want to enter a romance with someone who doesn't want us. That's an affair destined to create heartache.” And she's not wrong. Once I realized that I was better off investing my energy in people who felt the same way about me, it did wonders for my personal happiness and success in the old romance department. Also, I dropped that friend — who needs that kind of drama, am I right?

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!