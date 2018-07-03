I put this first on the list, because it’s honestly the biggest mistake of them all. You’re not exactly sure the situations you might find yourself in, so you inevitably pack for anything by throwing in everything you know and love, “just in case." Suddenly, you’re mindlessly throwing in 25 crops tops, and 15 pairs of jeans into a suitcase without even a second thought. While great in theory, what ends up happening is you add individual pieces that don’t necessarily go with anything else, thus causing frustration once abroad. This will make you eventually opt for the same, throw-on sundress, that’s not even your favorite, because you don't have the energy to play stylist with what's currently in your luggage.

Surprisingly, this situation can be avoided with a proactive mindset. The best solution for the “throw-it-all-in-mentality” is to try on outfits before for your trip. Suddenly, you’ll realize, “that top is too faded” or you'll remember, “this orange skirt always rides up” — thus saving you time, energy, and suitcase space. Preplanning outfits also allows you to properly allocate your best accessories. Place outfits together in your suitcase for an easier time navigating.

After trying it on and loving it, lay the outfit, along with any accessories, on your bed and snap a photo. This allows you to remember exactly what you had envisioned for those pieces, which takes the guessing game out of getting dressed once you're there.