New Year's Eve just might be the most unpredictable night of the year. It seems like you either end up spending the night on the couch with girlfriends watching the countdown on TV, or you decide to attend a fancy party at the last minute, but either way, the most important detail of the night remains the same: Your outfit. And in case you haven't checked a calendar, NYE is already less than two weeks away. So to take the stress off of figuring out what to wear, I did the shopping for you. (You're welcome!) Ahead, you'll find five New Year's Eve 2018 outfits for every mood.

Whether you're feeling super festive (I'm talking dresses, heels, and super sparkly accessories) or you're taking a more chill approach to New Year's Eve (who said you can't wear jeans and sneakers to watch the ball drop?), there's an outfit in here for you. The hardest part, now, is deciding what mood you'll be feeling most when we ring in 2019.

If You're Feeling Festive

Forever 21

Plunging Metallic Jumpsuit ($28; forever21.com)

Callisto Drop Earrings ($38; baublebar.com)

Geometric Print Minaudiere ($70; zara.com)

There's nothing more festive than wearing gold from head to toe. Try a jumpsuit in a super shiny lamé fabric for a fresh take on everyone's usual go-to sequin dress. Pair it with sparkly statement earrings and a party-ready clutch, and you'll shine wherever you go.

If You Hate Wearing Heels

Baublebar

Anatalia Statement Necklace ($78; baublebar.com)

Top With Metallic Thread ($36; zara.com)

Strappy Dress ($50; zara.com)

Sam Edelman Winona glossed-leather ankle boots ($80; net-a-porter.com)

Who said dressing up means you have to commit to uncomfortable heels? This New Year's Eve, slide a silky slip dress over a sheer, shimmery long sleeve sweater, then top it all off with a faux diamond necklace. A patent leather ankle boot gives your look a polished edge, without the pain of a stiletto.

If You Love Color

Topshop

Topshop Velvet Midi Dress ($75; nordstrom.com)

Isabelline Drop Earrings ($38; baublebar.com)

Public Desire Plume Marabou Mules ($50; dollskill.com)

Bright colors aren't just appropriate for summer months. Be the life of the party when you break out your most colorful dress in a winter-friendly fabric (like velvet) and pair it with rainbow rhinestone statement earrings and a fun pair of heels.

If You Don't Wear Dresses

Kitsch

Kitsch x Justine Marjan Glam Rhinestone Bobby Pin ($29; mykitsch.com)

Tinsel Blazer ($154; topshop.com)

Jersey Top With Lace ($20; hm.com)

ZW Premium Skinny Coated Jeans ($50; zara.com)

If you don't wear dresses, good for you! It's too damn cold anyway. Bring the shimmer and shine courtesy of faux leather pants and a sequin blazer. Finish off your look with a lacy tank and a glam (literally!) hair accessory for a chic, yet badass look all around. ‌

If You Like To Keep It Casual

Forever 21

Metallic Tinsel Drop Earrings ($7; forever21.com)

Britney Spears T-Shirt ($40; topshop.com)

ZW Premium Slim Boyfriend Abbey Blue Jeans ($70; zara.com)

Jeffrey Campbell Top-Peak Hiker Boot ($125; nordstrom.com)

There's no better way to ring in the new year than with your favorite jeans, some comfy sneakers, and that perfectly worn-in music tee of yours. However, a little sparkle never hurt anyone. Slide on some festive earrings and get ready to watch that ball drop in comfort.