There are a lot of reasons to celebrate in December — various cultural and religious holidays, the winter solstice, New Year's Eve. But no reason is sweeter than National Cookie Day, a holiday meant to celebrate our sweet tooth and one of the most wholesome desserts on the planet. If you want to join in on the festivities, these five National Cookie Day deals will guarantee that you score a free cookie on this very special day.

Tuesday, Dec. 4 2018 marks National Cookie Day in the United States and retailers around the country will be offering deals and cookie-related freebies to satisfy all possible cookie cravings. According to National Day Calendar, the origins of this holy day date back to 1976 and arose thanks to a blue monster who happens to love cookies more than anyone else. According to the website:

In 1976, Sesame Street included National Cookie Day on its calendar for the first time on November 26. The Cookie Monster also proclaimed his own National Cookie Day in the 1980 book The Sesame Street Dictionary. Then in 1987, Matt Nader of the Blue Chip Cookie Company out of San Francisco created Cookie Day celebrating it on December 4.

Ready to hear about some of the deals? Check out these five retailers on Dec. 4 to score some serious sweets.

Mrs. Fields Mrs. Fields is celebrating National Cookie Day by giving away free cookies in-stores with any purchase on Dec. 4, according to a press release. This would be a great opportunity to snag the cookie company's new limited time only Gingerbread White Chocolate cookies, or maybe opt for something classic like fresh-baked chocolate chip goodness — or get both!

Insomnia Cookies If you're anything like me, one cookie is never enough. That's why Insomnia Cookies' National Cookie Day celebrations, which actually last for the entire week, are a perfect way to get your sugar fix time and time again. On Dec. 4, this New York-based cookie chain is offering a free traditional cookie in stores to anyone who walks in. For the next two days, guests will receive one free traditional cookie with purchase of any delivery, and for the rest of the week all orders will be discounted by 20 percent. Talk about some seriously sweet deals.

Schlotzsky’s If you're hungry for more than just a cookie on National Cookie Day, Schlotzsky’s may be just the place for you. If you stop by this sandwich chain on Dec. 4, you'll get a free cookie with the purchase of an entree, so dinner and dessert will be taken care of with one stop.

Great American Cookies Great American Cookies is offering a free cookie to anyone who comes into stores on Dec. 4, no purchase necessary! In addition to classic cookies, the franchise offers cookie cakes, brownies, and something called the Double Doozie — a cookie concoction with chocolate, vanilla, or fudge icing sandwiched between two delicious cookies.