The first time you have sex might feel like a pretty big event, so it's likely that you're going to have a lot on your mind afterward. Competing thoughts about what just happened, what it means, and even possibly what other people might think could all be buzzing. But here's the thing: What really matters is what you think and feel about what just happened. You should feel free to be empowered and proud about your choice. That said, mantras to recite after you have sex for the first time can help you refocus your mind on that fact. After all, if you decided you were ready to have sex and followed through with that, there is nothing to be ashamed of or feel regretful about. In fact, choosing to take control of your own sexual expression and experience is a beautiful thing that’s worth celebrating.

Mantras and positive affirmations are way more powerful and impactful than you might think. It's easy to think that in repeating mantras, you're just repeating a phase, but mantras are a very effective way of taking control of your self-talk, so that instead of fixating on negative thoughts, you control your inner narrative. Over time, this can really have a positive impact on the way you feel about and see yourself. So, if you're getting ready to have sex for the first time, keep these mantras in mind to help make sure you feel as proud and empowered about your choice as you deserve to be.

1 This is my body, and I get to decide what to do with it. Giphy This mantra is absolutely fundamental and one you can use throughout your entire life. Your body is and should be your sovereign domain. You are the boss of you, and you know what is right for you. You get to choose what you do with it and you should not feel ashamed, including deciding when the time is right to have sex for the first time — and every time after.

2 My sexual expression is beautiful and I am proud of it. Girlsinpolkadots Too often, sex is treated like a dirty secret, when in reality it's a beautiful way to express love and take pleasure in having a body. So, forget all that outside noise and embrace your sexuality. Use this mantra to remind yourself that there is nothing shameful in your sexual expression, because not only will that remind you to take pride in your sexuality, but it will free you to feel comfortable to explore your sexuality and have even better sex.

3 I deserve to enjoy and honor my beautiful body with my sexual expression. Giphy Our bodies are capable of giving us great pleasure in and out of the bedroom. This mantra helps us to remember that sex is one of the ways that we honor and enjoy our body. It encourages us to love our bodies as well, just as it is, right now.

4 I will not be ashamed of having sexual desire. Giphy Why should you? We are all sexual beings, built with sexual desire. It's time to stop acting as though that's a part of our identity the should be a source of shame. Instead, embrace it with this mantra that helps to reinforce the fact that our desires are natural and totally OK.