There are two types of people in this world: morning people, and the rest of us. Now, if you're the type who wakes up at dawn to drink matcha tea and journal before work, my sleeping cap comes off to you because, truly, I'm envious. Personally, I'm the type who has to drag my exhausted body into a freezing shower to wake up, and I must drink at least one cup of coffee before I can communicate cordially. It's not an easy way to greet the day, and thusly I am constantly looking for little things that make mornings easier and more tolerable — because, you know, they aren't going anywhere.

Now, what's pretty interesting about the whole early-bird-versus-night-owl thing is that, apparently, your favorite and most productive times of day are believed to be built into your genes. A recent study that included genetic samples of almost 90,000 participants, published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, found that over 75 percent of people fit themselves into the category of morning or night person. But it's not just that people identify themselves in these ways; the researchers also found that there are about 15 genetic variants linked to being a morning or night person. Many of these gene variations played a role in a person's sleep-wake cycle, and even their sensitivity to light. In other words, your preference for mornings or evenings might just be built into your DNA, at least in part.

So if you're thinking you might be one of those people who was simply born with the night-owl gene, take some tips from the pros to help make your mornings a little easier.

Talk To Someone Who Will Get You Moving First Thing Giphy According to Dr. Benjamin Ritter, founder of Live for Yourself Consulting, having a close friend or mentor call you up first thing in the morning, or even when you're getting ready or on your way to work, can give you a huge boost in motivation. "The people we respect are the best motivators and source of happiness in our life," Dr. Ritter tells Elite Daily over email. "If you don't want to call the same person each day, mix it up. Set aside the morning before work to connect and put yourself in a great mood."

Really Prepare Yourself The Night Before Giphy Is there anything worse than waking up and immediately feeling overwhelmed by all the things you have to get done, especially when you already feel like a walking zombie? Texas-based counselor, Heidi McBain, says that getting all your things together the night before can alleviate a lot of the stress and dread you might normally associate with your mornings. "Set the coffee pot, make lunches, choose your outfit," she tells Elite Daily. "And with the extra time, try starting your day with self-care, be that exercise, meditation, or gratitude journaling."

Make "Stations" For All The Steps In Your Routine Giphy Michelle Hale, co-founder of the home organization services company Henry & Higby, recommends creating various "stations" for each step of your regular morning routine, as she says this will really make everything feel smooth and easy-peasy. "For instance, store all of the items needed for brushing your teeth or styling your hair in one place so that everything can be found with minimal effort," Hale tells Elite Daily over email, and the same goes for making your breakfast and getting all your papers together. This way, you won't spend most of the morning wandering around looking for things and stressing yourself out.

Give Yourself Time To Stretch It Out Giphy "I suggest starting every morning with a slow, deep stretch," Florida-based fitness instructor, Cindy Brehse, tells Elite Daily. "Stretching in the morning unlocks our joints, lengthens our tendons and ligaments, and gets the blood pumping, preparing our bodies and brains for the day." After all, if you've ever watched your pet get out of bed, Brehse points out, you've seen firsthand the animal instinct to stretch. "But as humans," she explains, "it's an important physical ritual we often overlook. A quick morning stretch session can help you stay at the top of your game mentally and physically."