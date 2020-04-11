If you're one of the many people who've jumped on the whipped coffee trend that's been taking over TikTok, chances are you have a stock of instant coffee at home. Luckily, there are plenty of other drinks to make with instant coffee other than just dalgona coffee — and each recipe is tastier than the next. Get ready to tap into your inner barista with these options you can make from the comfort of your own kitchen.

It's been a few weeks now since a recipe for whipped coffee started making the rounds on TikTok. Dalgona coffee, as it's known in South Korea, combines instant coffee, sugar, and water until the mixture resembles whipped cream Whipped coffee has been a popular staple in countries like South Korea, India, and Pakistan, but it recently went viral after a few TikTok stars found the recipe on YouTube and shared it on the platform. If you tried the dalgona coffee recipe or just happen to have some instant coffee at home, you're in luck. From cold brew to Nutella coffee, here are some drinks you can make using instant coffee.

1. Chilled Nutella Coffee

Infuse your morning fuel-up with some hazelnut spread, thanks to this chilled Nutella coffee recipe from blogger Whisk Affair. She recommends adding 2 teaspoons of instant coffee powder, 3 cups of milk, four tablespoons of Nutella, 1 teaspoon of sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract into a blender and mixing it. Once the mixture is frothy, you can pour it over ice cubes and serve. The blogger recommends making the ice cubes out of frozen coffee so that they don’t dilute your drink as they melt.

2. Frozen Blended Mocha

You can get your chocolate fix with this Frozen Blended Mocha recipe from blogger Chocolate Covered Katie. To make this sweet sip, you'll want to mix 1 cup of your milk of choice, 1 and 1/2 tablespoon of cocoa powder, 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon instant coffee, a pinch of salt, and up to 2 tablespoons of sugar in a bowl.

You'll then want to freeze the mixture in ice cube trays or smaller bowls. Once frozen, you'll want to blend the mixture and then top with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

skaman306/Moment/Getty Images

3. Oreo Frappe

Blogger Bake Alish's recipe for a decadent Oreo Frappe starts by blending 1/4 cup full-fat milk, 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream, 1/4 teaspoon instant coffee powder, 10-12 ice cubes, 1 tablespoon of chocolate chips, 2 tablespoons of chocolate sauce, and 5 to 6 Oreos into a thick liquid for 20 to 25 seconds. Serve it with whipped cream on top, and add some crushed Oreos and chocolate sauce to finish it off.

4. Cold Brew Coffee

You can make cold brew at home by steeping 1 and 1/2 cups of instant ground coffee in a 1 liter glass container with a lid and adding 3 cups of cold water, according to this recipe from blogger C&Z.

Stir the mixture, then cover and let sit for 12 to 15 hours. After that, put a fine-mesh sieve lined with cheesecloth over a mixing bowl. Once you pour in the coffee and let it drain through the sieve, you’ll want to add the same amount of chilled water as the coffee liquid then serve with ice cubes. If you want to cut the bitterness further, you can add in milk or a sweetener.

5. Irish Coffee

According to blogger Honest Cooking, you can make a boozy Irish coffee with just a few ingredients. You’ll want to start by whipping between 0.4 to 0.6 cup of whipping cream into soft peaks. You’ll then want to put 1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon of the whiskey of your choice in each of the two separate cups and stir in two teaspoons of brown sugar to sweeten it.

Next, you’ll want to boil 1 and 1/4 cups of water and stir in 3 teaspoons of instant coffee. Pour this mixture over the whiskey and sugar combinations in each cup, then top with the whipped cream.