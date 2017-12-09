5 DIY 'Harry Potter' Gifts For The Muggles In Your Life

The Harry Potter fandom is vast, encompassing every type of fan, meaning the options for gift-giving are endless. For those who are craft-minded, gifts made with love are the ultimate present, primarily when the love poured into them can protect family and friends from dark magic or evil wizards like Voldemort and Grindelwald. So, why don't you handcraft your next DIY Harry Potter gifts for your best-loved Muggle family and friends?

As fans all know, wizards live slightly different lives than Muggles do. For one thing, there's no television. So that means no Great British Baking Show, no Netflix holiday movies, and no Food Network to watch Magic In The Kitchen With Molly Weasley. Instead, wizards and witches pass the time the analog way.

Channeling that spirit, below are five handcrafted DIY projects that are perfect for doing by the fire while you wait for your Hogwarts letter. In fact, they're great even if you're not listening to Muggle-free radio while watching your wizard children poke and prod at that odd square phone thingy your Muggle cousin gave you last year. Arthur Weasley would be so proud.

Check out your next crafting projects that are sure to delight any Harry Potter-loving recipient:

1. Cross-Stitched Hogwarts Crest

“Hogwarts is Our Home.” That's true for nearly every British wizard and witch of the last century, so why don't you celebrate your pride by cross-stitching the school’s crest?

Over on Etsy, the Stitchering shop has all the supplies you need to make this incredible artwork on your own. You can either get the pattern as an instant download for $5 (that's 1 Galleon, 19 Knuts) or the full kit with all the supplies for $30 (6 Galleons, 4 Sickles, 1 Knut).

2. Origami Howler

Do you have a friend who has annoyed you lately, but you still love them, even if they are trouble and do things that cost you money, like crashing the only car you owned into the Whomping Willow?

If so, then this holiday season, make them a howler. This DIY video shows you exactly how. Better than a Christmas card, eh? Best of all, the pattern is free. Even Mrs. Weasley would appreciate that.

3. House Scarf

Studio Knit

From the very first Harry Potter movie, house scarves were all the rage in the knitting community. Over the years, there have been tons of patterns, including patterns from the first two films with the simple color block, to the later films with the thinner striping.

The thicker, more straightforward stripes are easier for the knitting beginner, and this pattern from Studio Knit even has the Hogwarts emblem ironed onto the ends, so it's our favorite. Best of all, the pattern is free. Just remember to buy the colors of your recipient's House, because not everyone is a Gryffindor.

4. Homemade Wand

Warner Bros.

This one is a project straight from the source: Mugglenet, the original fansite for all things Harry Potter. (Sorry, Pottermore, they were first.) One of the most significant moments in a wizard's life is when they receive their first wand. Why not be an Ollivander and craft wands for those who need a bit of magic in their lives?

It’s a surprisingly fun yet straightforward project that’s perfect for teens on up, and in the end, all you'll need is someone to strike up a duel.

5. Weasley Christmas Sweater

Warner Bros.

Did you think a DIY list for Potter fans would skip the iconic Weasley sweater? The other emblem for knitters since the very first movie, these rough-hewn jumpers are made with love in every magical stitch, which is the best way to show those in your life that you care and that they will always be a part of your family.

Canadian Living published the definitive Weasley sweater pattern back in 2007, and it's one of the most-searched Potter patterns to this day on Ravelry (a social network for the “fiber arts,” really!). Best of all, it's free. So, get those magical knitting needles moving!