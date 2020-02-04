5 Details In Disney+'s Marvel Studios Ad You Definitely Missed

When Disney+ dropped an ad during the Super Bowl for its upcoming slate of Marvel films, fans were surprised and delighted. After 22 movies and counting, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally coming to prestige TV, in the form of "Limited Series." The first three shows, arriving in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, are Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. These details in Disney+'s Marvel Studios ad for all three shows hint that nothing will go as fans expect.

But perhaps the biggest surprise is not of the shows themselves, but the change in logo. Up until now, Marvel Studios has only done the big-screen films, while Marvel TV produced small-screen fare like Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In November, it was announced Marvel TV would fold into Marvel Studios, so one studio now creates both. But even so, there's still a division. "Marvel Studios" on the big-screen has a red logo. "Marvel Studios" for Disney+, Hulu, and ABC has a blue one, which just so happens to be the same blue as Disney+.

What other secrets and spoilers are hidden away in this 30-second advert? Let's go through all three shows and pull out the nitty-gritty details.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

1. Baron Zemo Marvel It's a quick shot, but one of the major villains in Falcon & The Winter Soldier appears to be Baron Zemo. On the one hand, this makes sense, as he's been a recurrent baddie in the Captain America films. But considering the shot is of Bucky not shooting him dead? I have questions.

2. U.S. Agent Marvel The other antagonist character who shows up in Falcon & The Winter Soldier is U.S. Agent, a government-created Captain America clone known as "Super Patriot." With Steve Rogers dead, it would make sense the government would try to declare their chosen successor, especially a white man over Sam Wilson. Does this mean Marvel's new show will address racial issues head-on?

3. Wanda's Pregnant Marvel Fans already know that WandaVision's images of Wanda's pretend life with the dead Vision was a fantasy. But no one knew that fiction would extend to children. That's an arc taken directly from the Vision and the Scarlet Witch comic series, where Wanda creates children via magic.

4. WandaVision's Shifting Eras Marvel Also, it seems like WandaVision's shifting eras are not necessarily in order. The 1950s show them on their wedding day, and the 1970s show her pregnant... and the 1990s show her babies in cribs? Holy time jumps. Is this proof Wanda knows her world isn't real?