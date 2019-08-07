Embarking on a road trip is always an epic adventure you'll remember for the rest of your life. It can certainly be a wonderful way to sightsee and explore different parts of the U.S., but it's no secret that spending hours upon hours inside a car can be super exhausting. Even though you're passing really beautiful sights, you might not be in the mood for posing for pictures when you're rocking your sweatshirt, PJ shorts, and a top-knot. But what if I told you that it's possible to find comfy road trip outfits that are not only super lounge-able, but also chic and picture-perfect, too?

Brands like Joah Brown, Universal Standard, Époque Évolution, Lululemon, and Calvin Klein make clothes that are comfy enough to wear while traveling, and they'll still look fantastic when you hop out of the car to snap some pics. So, if you're headed on a road trip soon and want to find clothes that are comfy but still look seriously cool, check out this list of my personal recommendations. I've traveled in all of these pieces, so I can say with absolute certainty you'll be putting your money in the right place. Happy shopping and travels.

1. These Pieces From Joah Brown Feel Cozy And Make A Stylish Statement Joah Brown If you're sitting in the car for a long period of time, you want to be as comfortable as possible. This tank and pair of joggers from Joah Brown are versatile, cozy pieces that can be dressed up or dressed down. As someone who owns many pieces from the brand, I can tell you definitively that their clothing is unbelievably soft. Plus, Joah Brown really embraces the cozy-but-super-stylish look to complete perfection, so get ready to strike a pose. Buy the tank for $56 and the French terry joggers for $144.

2. Universal Standard Makes Versatile Pieces That Are Picture-Ready Universal Standard This jumpsuit from Universal Standard is comfortable and looks undeniably classy. It's made of pima cotton so you can be comfy and easily move around in the car, but still get out looking super cute when you spot a photo opp. Universal Standard carries 00 (their 4XS) to a 40 (their 4XL), so everyone can find something that fits their personal style. Snag the jumpsuit for $65.

3. Époque Évolution's Cami Dress Is A #Necessary Purchase Époque Évolution A simple cami dress is a wardrobe staple. It's a piece that you can take on just about any trip, it can easily be dressed up or dressed down, and it will never fail you in the comfort department. This midi dress from Époque Évolution checks all those boxes. I love that it looks sophisticated, stylish, and super comfortable, so you can wear it when you're traveling. Plus, it's made of a wrinkle-resistant Italian wool, so you won't have to deal with any annoying seatbelt marks. Buy the dress for $168.

4. Lululemon Performance Gear Is Always A Good Idea For Road Trips Lululemon When you're road tripping, you never know if you're going to jump out for a spontaneous hike — or even a leisurely stroll outdoors — so it's best to be prepared. Lululemon makes athletic gear that's not only perfect for working out, but it's also super chic for an off-duty vibe, too. Their Align Pant is, in my opinion, the perfect legging. It's super soft, and it's really great at keeping me from feeling sweaty. (I wear mine in hot yoga classes all the time and leave feeling as sweat-less as I did when I came in.) Plus, the leggings are high-waisted and never roll down. A long line sports bra like this one is really supportive and doubles as a crop top. Buy the leggings for $98 and the sports bra for $58.