5 Colorful Pride Month Beers To Cheers With If You Want To Continue Celebrating

Breweries from coast to coast are fermenting new beers for the duration of June to commemorate Pride month. From rainbow pint glasses to purple glitter brews, there’s certainly no shortage of ways to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community this month when it comes to all things libations. Raise a glass and toast to celebrate Pride month with these colorful beers.

Before you pour yourself an ice cold one, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the history behind Pride Month. It is great to celebrate and all, but understanding the importance of the month will make your celebratory salute that much more meaningful. Marc Stein, professor of history at San Francisco State University and author of Rethinking the Gay and Lesbian Movement, spoke to Elite Daily reporter Jamie Kravitz about the origin of the month.

"Pride is generally celebrated in June to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which took place over the course of a week in late June and early July in 1969," Stein said.

At the time, The Stonewall Inn, located in Greenwich Village, NYC, was one of the only gay bars that provided a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community to drink and dance. Police raided the bar on June 28, 1969. In the week that followed, fed up patrons of the bar protested, which signaled the beginning of the historic LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Here are some colorful brews and pints you can get to commemorate Pride Month.

1 Redhook "Highly Verotic" Redhook's 'Highly Verotic' golden brown shimmery pale ale is the perfect pint to celebrate Pride Month With. The brewery served this sparkly beer made with edible glitter at the Seattle Pride Block Party on Saturday, June 24 on Pike Street. There is no question, this beer is sure to make you sparkle.

2 Milwaukee Brewing Company "We Just Want Good Times" Milwaukee Brewing Company Milwuakee Brewing Company's purple glitter beer was made the wheat ale with Pride Month in mind, and purposefully released during Pridefest weekend in Milwaukee, the brewery's marketing Director Hannah Falk tells Elite Daily. This one is only available for a limited time, but the brewery said they intend to release a glittery beer each year to celebrate Pride Month.

3 Sam Adams "Love Conquers Ale" This one might not be glittery, but it comes in a Pride can and or with a Pride koozie, so you can still spread the love. Appropriately called "Love Conquers Ale," Sam Adams created a Blackberry Basil Lime Gose to celebrate Pride Month. More specifically, the Massachusetts brewery released this beer on Wednesday, June 6 to celebrate Boston Pride Week. One dollar from each limited-edition beer will benefit Boston Pride, but you will have to visit the Boston Brewery Tap Room to taste it for yourself, according to Boston.com.

4 Bell's Brewery "Sparkleberry" Bell's Beer This Belgian-style ale will sit pretty in pink in your cup, and is a "celebration of diversity," according to the Bell's Brewery website. This gorgeous and shimmery beer is brewed with raspberries and was released for wide distribution in June to celebrate Pride Month.