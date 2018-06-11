24 Tweets About Pride Month That Beautifully Celebrate LGBTQ+ Culture

All June long, the LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride Month. June is the official month for Pride because the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City began during June 1969. This month honors the history of queer people and the enduring fight for equality, recognizes the oppression the community still faces all around the world, and offers LGBTQ+ people a chance to celebrate. Just because marriage equality is legal in some countries, it does not mean that *snaps fingers* queer people are suddenly treated with respect everywhere. In addition to attending events like Pride Parades, tweets about Pride Month help queer people – in and out of the closet alike – to recognize this special celebration of who we are.

No matter if you're lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, pansexual, questioning, nonbinary, asexual, aromantic, intersex, or any other label that falls under the LGBTQ+ umbrella, you have a place during Pride Month. It's especially cool to see people come together on platforms like Twitter. From posting selfies showing beautiful queer selves, to recommending queer artists, to acknowledging queer history, to showing rainbows in a bunch of different places, there are some beautiful #Pride moments on Twitter. Here are some of my favorites.

This person shows us all that Pride Month is a wonderful time to become a human rainbow.

@Dog_Rates is here to tell us that dogs can be beautiful queer butterfly angels.

This zine reminds us all how important it is to use someone's correct pronouns.

Guess what? Nature is gay. Happy Pride! I'm personally a fan of @jaboukie's take. And wow! Snakes are gay, too. Incredible.

This Pride celebration in Uganda shows the bravery of queer people in the face of oppression.

What does the A in LGBTQIA+ stand for? @Julp has answers!

When you want to let out all your queer rainbow feelings...relatable.

We love a Pride Flag-wearing bisexual queen.

This user called out brands for capitalizing off of queer consumers without ... actually caring about creating change.

These users reminded us why we have Pride Month in the first place.

Newly out queer people are celebrating their first Pride Month being visible in the community.

We acknowledge who Pride Month is actually for, per this tweet. TERFs are trans-exclusionary radical feminists. Cishets are cis-gender heterosexual people. Cops ... well that's self-explanatory.

Here's how cishets can regard our month-long holiday. Feel free to send gifts, too.

Pride Month can be a time for self-reflection on our queer journeys.

This user reminds us that queer may not look like what you think it may, and a "straight" couple could very well, in fact, have one or both people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Month is a special time to celebrate important strides in being who we are.

We honor trans leaders like Andrea Jenkins, who is pivotal for queer representation.

This Twitter user posted a thread about asexuality to bring awareness to A-part of the acronym. Asexuality's expression of attraction is inherently not normative and LGBTQ+ seeks to give a space to, and recognize sexuality that don't align with what's seen as the "norm."