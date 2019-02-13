5 Changes To Make Over Spring Break, Because Spring Cleaning Isn't Just For Your Closet

Spring break is something to look forward to every year. Even if you're not going anywhere, you get a chance to get away from the books and group projects for a little bit. You can take some time for yourself, and maybe you'll even get to stay at your apartment by yourself for a while if your roomies are headed out of town. Much like the season, spring break is a time for growth, and it's a chance for you to revamp your life a little bit. Here are a few small changes to make over spring break.

Whether you're thinking of cleaning out your closet, switching up your hair color to a pastel hue, or maybe doing a full-on digital detox, there are a ton of things you can do to make some major changes in your life. The best part is that a lot of these changes are temporary or don't take too much effort, in case you're not thrilled with the results. (You know what I'm talking about: that spring break haircut that didn't turn out quite as you'd envisioned it would.)

If you're looking for ways to make some minor life changes over spring break, start with this list. When you're living your best post-spring break life, you'll be so glad you did.

1 Commit To A Digital Detox Mauro Grigollo / Stocksy There's no better time to take a break from your electronic devices than spring break, because it's probably the one time of year that you actually don't really need them. Even if you only do this for a couple of days, you'll likely feel so happy and proud you gave it a try. Go off social media and take a break from watching your shows, so you can give your eyes a rest and maybe even lessen your reliance on your devices a bit.

2 Get A New Hairdo Jodie Johnson / Stocksy I can't be the only person who has the urge to do something drastic with my hair during every seasonal transition. If you've been thinking about going for a shorter style or dyeing your locks a different color, consider doing it during spring break. You can really take the time to figure out what you want to do with your hair, and use the rest of the break to get used to it. Plus, once you obtain that super unique color, your Insta debut will be pure #fire.

3 Re-Organize Your Space MaaHoo Studio / Stocksy Spring break is definitely the time for you to switch things up. Get rid of the clothes hanging in the back of your closet that you haven't worn in years, throw out scrap pieces of paper you have lying around, and say goodbye to the things in your home that don't bring you joy. Spring is the season of growth, and cleaning out your home makes some space for new things.

4 Invest In New Wardrobe Staples Andrey Pavlov / Stocksy After you've cleaned out your home, you'll have room for some new things, like clothes. Spring break is a great time to update your wardrobe with fresh staple items, especially now that you've gotten rid of the things that have been sitting unused in your closet for a while. Happy shopping!