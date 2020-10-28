Love must be in the air, because not only do you love your fiancé/fiancée, but you also adore your besties for being the greatest bridesmaids of all time. A sweet way to show them how much you care is by putting together any of these boo basket ideas for your bridesmaids. With a boo basket, you can get creative with your gifts and center everything around a fun theme.

Be inspired by your bachelorette party festivities, whether they're happening virtually or in the future. For a beach vacay, a "mermaid to be friends forever" basket is the perfect opportunity to add some essentials like a new pair of sunnies and sunscreen, along with some unique gifts like a pink pineapple. (Yes, pink pineapples exist and they're as cute as they sound.) You could also channel the Halloween season and put together a witch-inspired basket with tarot card lip balm and a boo-zy drink kit. This could even be your chance to spoil your BFFs with a complete at-home spa basket to treat themselves before the big day arrives.

So, what are you waiting for? All the inspo you need is right here for you. Start assembling your baskets ASAP for the sweetest treats you could give to your favorite boos.

