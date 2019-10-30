5 Best Travel Hair Styling Tips So You're Always Instagram-Ready

When it comes to figuring out what beauty products to pack when I'm traveling, my haircare routine is typically my last priority. I'm usually rocking the same hairstyle for my entire trip, which could be boring when I'm trying to capture amazing travel photos. Luckily, these little tips have helped me figure out the best travel hairstyles to keep my #lewks interesting the entire time I'm on the go.

First off, I always travel with a few props — namely, some hair accessories from the Kitsch x Justine Marjan collection — and my universal voltage curling iron from T3. Even though I pack light when it comes to styling products, the essentials I do bring serve multiple purposes so I always have options when it comes to trying out different 'dos. All of these things combined together make it super easy for me to look and feel Instagram-ready no matter where I am in the world.

If you're a traveler who never knows how to style your hair when you're jet-setting or hopping on a train from one place to the next, try out a few of these tips. Your locks — and Instagram feed — will definitely thank you.

1. Hair Accessories Can Elevate Your #Lewk Kristin Corpuz Hair accessories are always easy to pack, and they can instantly transform any hair look from drab to totally fab. I'm a major fan of everything celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan released in her collab collections with Kitsch, especially the fun bobby pins and headbands. Adding those extra fun details can make all the difference in your overall look.

2. Make Sure To Pack Dry Shampoo Dry shampoo can be an ultimate hair savior when you're traveling. If you're a frequent traveler, you may not have enough time to wash your hair or style it on the daily. My absolute favorite dry shampoo to travel with is the R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder ($36, randco.com). Because it's in a powder form, you don't have to worry about the size limit that's applied to aerosol cans, and I've never had this leak in my bag. It provides just enough texture and lift, and makes my hair feel so clean. I sometimes even use it after I wash my hair to give my hair a little more oomph.

3. Bring A Travel Hot Tool Kristin Corpuz Travel hot tools can be #necessary when you're jet-setting. I usually just bring one: my T3 Twirl ($325, t3micro.com). What I love about this curling iron is you can disassemble it into two parts so it's much easier to pack. I typically only bring one of the barrels with me per trip, but if I need to pack another, it doesn't take up more room. Plus, I love using this not only as a curling iron, but as a straightener too. If I have the big 1.5" barrel with me, I can run it over my hair to smooth out any bumps from ponytails or buns.

4. Two Or Three Products Can Get A Lot Of Hairstyles Done Something I've learned over the course of my many travels is that I don't actually need as many products as I think I do. For almost anything I want to do to my hair, I can achieve with just two or three products. I always bring a smoothing treatment like the Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer ($28, ulta.com) to make sure my ends don't get dry. In addition, hairspray like the one from OUAI ($12, theouai.com) is great for a number of reasons. Most notably, its hold is incredible for styling a sleek ponytail.